Santa Fe, NM

Warm evening with scattered storms west

By Eric DoBroka
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a very hot Sunday with high temperatures in the middle 90s for the ABQ metro area, lower 100s for Roswell and Tucumcari, and upper 80s for Santa Fe. Mostly sunny skies dominated the eastern half of the state with the monsoon moisture returning to western New Mexico. Some storms produced locally heavy rainfall for Socorro and Catron counties. We’ll quickly see the showers fade away this evening with skies becoming partly cloudy after sunset. Our forecast becomes more interesting beginning Monday as a cold front approaches from the northeast. This will send rather significant moisture into the state Monday afternoon through Tuesday, raising storm chances and also cooling temperatures.

We’ll begin seeing storms develop in the Sangre de Cristo shortly after noon Monday with the potential for more burn scar flash flooding. The RGV stays dry until later in the evening and into the overnight when some decent rain totals are likely. Tuesday will feature much cooler temps in the northeast where 70s will be common with a 10-15° drop. As the front moves westward, more widespread showers and storms will occur in the afternoon and evening. Midweek, our ridge of high pressure returns over northern New Mexico. This puts daily storm chances for the mountains with less rain in the metro. Highs will hover in the lower 90s pretty consistently mid to late week after Tuesday’s cooldown.

