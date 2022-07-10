ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Captain drowns in Chautauqua Lake

 3 days ago
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — We're learning that a man who drown in Chautauqua Lake this weekend was a member of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities tell us Captain David Bentley was trying to get into a boat Saturday afternoon, when he somehow fell into the lake in the Town of Ellery.

Police say the victim's family started CPR before paramedics arrived on scene.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office tells us that Bentley oversaw the department's patrol and special teams divisions.

He joined the Sheriff's Office in 1985.

He previously worked with Town of Ellicott and Fredonia Police Departments.

He was also in charge of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force for many years, and was a firearms instructor at the Sheriff's Academy.

Captain Bentley is survived by his wife Kim, children Erik and Kaitlyn, and his grandson Sawyer.

