Tennessee Titans training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Tennessee Titans training camp 2022 will open on July 23 with rookies reporting. Veterans will head to camp a few days later on July 26.

For head coach Mike Vrabel and Co., this summer camp will give them an ability to look at youngstres who the Titans hope will make major impacts out of the gate. All eyes will also be on rookie third-round pick Malik Willis.

Coming off a disappointing end to an othrerwise solid 2021 season, Tennessee hopes to compete for a conference title. Below, we preview Titans training camp while focusing on their practice schedule and some major storylines from Nashville.

Tennessee Titans training camp schedule

The Titans’ full schedule for camp has yet to be released. Outside of the dates rookies and veterans report, we do have some information here.

The Titans announced recently that they will hold an open practice for fans at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, August 3. Said practice will start at 6 p.m. and is free to get into. We’ll provide further updates on the Titans’ full schedule once they become available.

Tennessee Titans training camp plocation

Here is the history of where the Titans have held training camp over the years, via Pro Football Reference.

1960: University of Houston — Houston, Texas

1961-1962: Ellington Air Force Base — Webster, Texas

1963: Colorado College — Colorado Springs, Colorado

1964-1966: Houston Oilers Training Facility — Houston, Texas

1967-1973: Schreiner Institute — Kerrville, Texas

1974-1976: Sam Houston State — Huntsville, Texas

1977: Stephen F. Austin State — Nacogdoches, Texas

1978-1987: Angelo State — San Angelo, Texas

1988-1990: Texas State — San Marcos, Texas

1991-1996: Trinity University — San Antonio, Texas

1997-1998: Tennessee State — Nashville, Tennessee

1999: Baptist Sports Park — Nashville, Tennessee

2000-: Saint Thomas Sports Park — Nashville, Tennessee

Can you go to Tennessee Titans training camp?

Certainly. Last year saw the Titans hold 12 open practices. As mentioned above, they have already announced an open practice at Nissan Stadium on the first Saturday of August. We will provide further updates on the schedule when they become available.

Storylines for Tennessee Titans training camp

Here are the top storylines and Titans position battles to follow during training camp this summer.

All eyes on Malik Willis

Considered by many to be the top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, it was an absolute shock too see Willis fall to the third round. He’s as talented as they come. But has a lot of rawness to his game. With that said, there’s a darn good chance that the former Liberty star could break camp as QB2 behind Ryan Tannehill.

“He’s (Willis) made great strides. Just from his ability to run the huddle and the line of scrimmage. He’s grown every single day. He’s gotten more and more comfortable every day. I really love where the chemistry of that (quarterback) room is. It’s been fun to watch him grow each and every opportunity he gets out here on the grass.” Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Malik Willis during minicamp

If Willis is able to continue showing strides during summer camp, it will paint a rosy picture for his future in Nashville. That’s especially true with Tannehill’s own future up in the air following a down 2021 season.

Replacing A.J. Brown

Tennessee’s decision to trade Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for a first-round pick and change during the 2022 NFL Draft threw a lot of people for a loop. Simply put, general manager Jon Robinson and Co. did not want to pay him the $100 million he got from Philadelphia.

With that said, it creates a major hole at wide receiver for the Titans. The team selected wide receiver Treylon Burks from Arkansas in the first round this past April. Tennessee also acquired veteran Robert Woods in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. One of these two will have to step up in 2022 if the Titans are going to avoid a let down. It’s that simple.