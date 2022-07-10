ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Tennessee Titans training camp 2022 will open on July 23 with rookies reporting. Veterans will head to camp a few days later on July 26.

For head coach Mike Vrabel and Co., this summer camp will give them an ability to look at youngstres who the Titans hope will make major impacts out of the gate. All eyes will also be on rookie third-round pick Malik Willis.

Coming off a disappointing end to an othrerwise solid 2021 season, Tennessee hopes to compete for a conference title. Below, we preview Titans training camp while focusing on their practice schedule and some major storylines from Nashville.

Tennessee Titans training camp schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBHMo_0gb38cfT00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Titans’ full schedule for camp has yet to be released. Outside of the dates rookies and veterans report, we do have some information here.

The Titans announced recently that they will hold an open practice for fans at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, August 3. Said practice will start at 6 p.m. and is free to get into. We’ll provide further updates on the Titans’ full schedule once they become available.

Tennessee Titans training camp plocation

Here is the history of where the Titans have held training camp over the years, via Pro Football Reference.

  • 1960: University of Houston — Houston, Texas
  • 1961-1962: Ellington Air Force Base — Webster, Texas
  • 1963: Colorado College — Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • 1964-1966: Houston Oilers Training Facility — Houston, Texas
  • 1967-1973: Schreiner Institute — Kerrville, Texas
  • 1974-1976: Sam Houston State — Huntsville, Texas
  • 1977: Stephen F. Austin State — Nacogdoches, Texas
  • 1978-1987: Angelo State — San Angelo, Texas
  • 1988-1990: Texas State — San Marcos, Texas
  • 1991-1996: Trinity University — San Antonio, Texas
  • 1997-1998: Tennessee State — Nashville, Tennessee
  • 1999: Baptist Sports Park — Nashville, Tennessee
  • 2000-: Saint Thomas Sports Park — Nashville, Tennessee

Can you go to Tennessee Titans training camp?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZS06_0gb38cfT00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Certainly. Last year saw the Titans hold 12 open practices. As mentioned above, they have already announced an open practice at Nissan Stadium on the first Saturday of August. We will provide further updates on the schedule when they become available.

Storylines for Tennessee Titans training camp

Here are the top storylines and Titans position battles to follow during training camp this summer.

All eyes on Malik Willis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4den90_0gb38cfT00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Considered by many to be the top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, it was an absolute shock too see Willis fall to the third round. He’s as talented as they come. But has a lot of rawness to his game. With that said, there’s a darn good chance that the former Liberty star could break camp as QB2 behind Ryan Tannehill.

“He’s (Willis) made great strides. Just from his ability to run the huddle and the line of scrimmage. He’s grown every single day. He’s gotten more and more comfortable every day. I really love where the chemistry of that (quarterback) room is. It’s been fun to watch him grow each and every opportunity he gets out here on the grass.”

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Malik Willis during minicamp

If Willis is able to continue showing strides during summer camp, it will paint a rosy picture for his future in Nashville. That’s especially true with Tannehill’s own future up in the air following a down 2021 season.

Replacing A.J. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bsu2J_0gb38cfT00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s decision to trade Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for a first-round pick and change during the 2022 NFL Draft threw a lot of people for a loop. Simply put, general manager Jon Robinson and Co. did not want to pay him the $100 million he got from Philadelphia.

With that said, it creates a major hole at wide receiver for the Titans. The team selected wide receiver Treylon Burks from Arkansas in the first round this past April. Tennessee also acquired veteran Robert Woods in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. One of these two will have to step up in 2022 if the Titans are going to avoid a let down. It’s that simple.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
247Sports

College football realignment: Nick Saban says 'we'll lose competitive balance'

Saban talked a lot about name, image and likeness this offseason. The Alabama coach got into it with Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher about buying players, among other things. But he’s also worried about the competitive balance of college football in the future amid all of the realignment news.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
City
Huntsville, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
On3.com

Dan Patrick makes bold proclamation when addressing Notre Dame's future in SEC, Big Ten expansion

Notre Dame continues to be a hot topic of discussion due to conference realignment happening around the NCAA. They have found themselves being mentioned alongside either the Big Ten or SEC since USC and UCLA’s move out east. Still, the Fighting Irish have seemingly maintained their independent core value in these discussions. According to Dan Patrick, that might not be the case for much longer. It might also be time for the conferences themselves to play dirty if not.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
College Football HQ

Vegas updates College Football Playoff national title odds

The college football season is fast approaching as we get into the summer, and already the odds makers in Vegas are setting odds for the year to come. Georgia and Alabama round out the top two teams coming back this season, setting up the SEC as the favorite to win what would be its 13th national ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Rams#New York Knicks#American Football#University Of Houston#Colorado College#Schreiner Institute
Sportsnaut

Candace Parker, Sky shoot for more success vs. Sparks

The reigning WNBA champion Chicago Sky take their league-best record to Los Angeles on Thursday for a matchup with the host Sparks. Chicago (17-6) returned from the All-Star break on Tuesday with a 90-75 win over Atlanta, the Sky’s seventh victory in the last eight games. Candace Parker posted a season-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in her seventh double-double of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy