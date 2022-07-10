Romo Wins American Century Championship After Three-Man Playoff

The former Cowboys quarterback dazzled on the golf course throughout the weekend to win the popular celebrity tournament for the third time.

Tony Romo may not be suiting up to play in NFL games anymore, but that hasn’t prevented him from winning on Sundays.

Romo earned his third career win at the American Century Championship, a popular celebrity golf tournament, on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. The former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS announcer scored a 62 in the three-day Stableford format, tying him, former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder and Stars forward Joe Pavelski, but Romo notched a birdie on the final playoff hole to clinch victory.

Romo entered the third and final round, trailing Mulder, a three-time champion, by eight points. However, the 42-year-old scored a remarkable 25 points, which proved to be the second-best score among all players on Sunday.

The former NFL star is no stranger to success at the American Century Championship. He previously won the event in both 2018 and ’19 and entered the weekend as one of the favorites, alongside former American tennis player Mardy Fish.

But, it was Romo that outlasted the field and came out on top, earning the first-place prize of $125,000.

