Ohio State

Ohio State Lands Commitment From 4-Star DE

By Daniel Bates
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Ohio State continued its recruiting dominance by landing another highly-touted prospect on Sunday. Four-star defensive end Jason Moore is on his way to Columbus, the Maryland native announced via his Twitter...

Related
Eleven Warriors

Emaree Winston Says Ohio State is One of His Top Schools, Four-star 2024 TE Martavious Collins Puts OSU in Top 11 and Will Commit July 20

One of the fastest-rising tight ends in the 2025 class is developing a strong relationship with Ohio State and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson. Georgia prospect Emaree Winston took a visit to Ohio State earlier this summer June 6-7, eating dinner with Wilson on June 6 and camping with the Buckeyes on June 7. After an impressive workout at OSU, he received an offer from Wilson a few weeks later on June 28.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes may be on the verge of landing another 2023 target on offense

The beat goes on for the Buckeyes, as July has brought the staff plenty of good news in terms of recruiting. That momentum don’t look to be stopping any time soon. With only a few remaining spots up for grabs in the 2023 class, Ohio State’s focus is on wrapping up another top national caliber class, but having 18 guys in the fold allows the coaches to really start looking at 2024. Being able to focus on the future bodes well for the Buckeyes, but until every spot in the current cycle is signed, sealed, and delivered, enjoy the ride of what is currently ranked the top class in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes predicted to land elite TE

The Ohio State football team already has one elite tight end committed to their 2023 recruiting class. Now, it looks like they are going to be adding another very soon, according to a couple of well-respected recruiting experts. Longtime Ohio recruiting guru Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts and 247Sports’ national expert...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names Ohio State's Biggest Threat

It's no secret that there are high expectations for Ohio State this coming football season. The Buckeyes return a lot of key players on offense (C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and TreVeyon Henderson), plus they have a strong defensive unit that's now coordinated by Jim Knowles. That said, there are no...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Sports Illustrated Names Most 'Desirable' School In College Sports

According to Sports Illustrated, Ohio State is the most desirable school in college sports. Amid a rapidly changing landscape, SI ranked every Power 5 school to determine "who really brings what to the table." They examined five metrics -- football ranking, football attendance, academic rating, broadcast viewership, and an overall rating across all sports -- to determine a desirability score.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Forgotten Buckeyes: Vinnie Clark

Shortly after I began contributing to Land Grant Holy Land, I realized that I was already struggling to come up with good content for the offseason/summer months. Hell of a start, right? But unfortunately, once the NFL Draft takes place, the content well tends to dry up unless you’ve already dialed in on one of the spring sports or the NBA Draft (but as Buckeye hoops fans... you get it). Ohio State football and basketball – our most popular topics – are still part of the news cycle, but they have taken a back seat. And recruiting... well, there are people at LGHL who do a hell of a job covering it, so I wasn’t about to swim with those sharks.
CINCINNATI, OH
buckeyescoop.com

8 Insane Stats About Ohio State Football

Ohio State has been one of the most consistently dominant teams in the nation for more than 50 years, but the Buckeyes have also been involved in some crazy upsets, both as a winner and loser. Tony Gerdeman, host of the Buckeye Weekly podcast, joins host Tom Orr to discuss...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Jim Knowles Enjoying Benefits Of Recruiting At Ohio State

It’s always nice when people are looking forward to your visit. Greetings are genuine and welcomes are warm. This is especially true for football coaches on the recruiting trail. Depending on the college coach — and the respective talent at each particular school — the reception can have a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

2023 4-star LB Troy Bowles drops final three; 5-star CB Desmond Ricks puts OSU in top 10: Buckeyes Recruiting Roundup

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Troy Bowles is trending away from Ohio State, but they will still get a hat at the table. The nation’s No. 2 linebacker in the 2023 class has announced that the Buckeyes, Georgia and Oklahoma are his final three, with a commitment set for Saturday. He previously had a top eight of Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Rutgers, Oklahoma and Auburn.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State 'Blackout' News

A "blackout" is coming to Ohio Stadium this fall. The Buckeyes announced on Monday that their September game against Wisconsin will be a "blackout" at The Horseshoe. Ohio State fans have mixed reactions to the news. Fans have taken to social media to weigh in. "Sounds like the cowardly Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Major Movement At Prominent Ohio State Team Site

Major changes are being made to Buckeye Scoop, a website that covers the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was announced on Tuesday that the top employees for Buckeye Scoop are no longer part of the network. "Effective today, Tony Gerdeman, Tom Orr, Kevin Noon, and Ross Fulton are no longer employed...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Longtime Michigan football coach Moeller dies

Lima native Gary Moeller, who played for The Ohio State University and coached the University of Michigan died Monday morning. He was 81. According to the mgoblue.com website, Moeller spent 23 years associated with the Michigan football program. He was one of 11 coaches in school history to work with the program for more than 20 years.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
Cleveland.com

Amid criticism, Yost defends questioning rape victim story

Abortion questions: The arrest of a 27-year-old Columbus man for the rape of a 10-year-old who had to leave the state to get an abortion has prompted criticism of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for questioning whether the crime happened, Sabrina Eaton writes. The girl’s predicament became the focus of national interest as states, including Ohio, imposed stringent abortion restrictions in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Yost told FoxNews on Monday that he hadn’t heard a “whisper” about the case from police or prosecutors in the state. After the arrest, he issued a statement that said, “My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around US shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Intel waiting for Congress to pass CHIPS Act before breaking ground in Licking County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel's CEO renewed his call for Congress to pass the CHIPS act as the company delays breaking ground in Licking County. "Ten days ago, we took delivery of the land in Ohio for our new Mega fab. We have equipment in place and have started prep work for beginning major construction, but we are still waiting on Congress to act," CEO Pat Gelsinger tweeted Tuesday.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

