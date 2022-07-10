ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Exclusive-Myanmar's Junta Rolls Out Chinese Camera Surveillance Systems in More Cities -Sources

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta government is installing Chinese-built cameras with facial recognition capabilities in more cities across the country, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. In tenders to procure and install the security cameras and facial recognition technology, the plans are described as safe city...

US News and World Report

Blinken Calls on China, ASEAN Countries to Hold Myanmar Accountable

BANGKOK (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday urged China and members of the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN to put pressure on Myanmar's rulers to return to democracy and to hold it accountable to a peace deal agreed with the group. "It is incumbent on China and in...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Drive

China Acquiring New Weapons Five Times Faster Than U.S. Warns Top Official

“In purchasing power parity, they spend about one dollar to our 20 dollars to get to the same capability.”. The Air Force officer responsible for all aspects of contracting for the service has issued a stark warning about China’s rapid gains in defense acquisition, with the result that its military is now getting its hands on new equipment “five to six times” faster than the United States. This is the latest sobering evidence from a U.S. defense official suggesting that the Pentagon needs to urgently overhaul the way it goes about fielding new weapons, while China increasingly appears to be jockeying for the lead in the development of all kinds of high-end military technologies as part of its broader drive to become a preeminent strategic power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

Thousands of leaked Uber documents show extreme steps company allegedly took to expand aggressively

Hundreds of thousands of leaked Uber documents obtained by The Guardian and shared with a consortium of news outlets show how during its most aggressive period of growth, the ride-hailing company reportedly employed secret technology to thwart police investigations, sought favors from high-ranking government officials and even perceived a silver lining in possible violent clashes between its drivers and taxicab operators.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Drive

This Wacky Wireframe Fighter Replica Is Used On India’s Newest Carrier

Aircraft carrier crews have been known to train with jet mock-ups, but this recently identified MiG-29K wireframe is as barebones as it gets. Spotted in the background of a photo taken aboard the Indian Navy’s new INS Vikrant aircraft carrier, three wheels positioned similarly to that of many fighter jets' wheelbases can be seen attached to something barely reminiscent of an airframe. At first glance, it almost looks as though a cloak of invisibility has been tossed over a mysterious new aircraft or that Wonder Woman landed on the carrier, but upon closer inspection, it can be deduced that the wireframe is a very minimalistic example of a carrier deck crew aircraft handling training aid.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

China’s Secret H-20 Stealth Bomber Could Soon Hit the Skies

The Chinese Communist Party is dropping hints that the country’s first stealth bomber will soon be revealed. The Chinese Communist Party is dropping hints that the country’s first stealth bomber will soon be revealed. Speaking at a rally meeting, Ge Heping, Party chief of the Chinese Flight Test...
MILITARY
The Drive

Russia Getting Iranian Attack Drones Would Be A Very Big Deal

Russia getting hundreds of drones from Iran could help backfill for depleted missile stocks and wreak havoc in the western part of Ukraine. Iran has offered Russia “hundreds” of drones, including armed ones, for use in its war in Ukraine, according to the U.S. government. To date, Ukraine has taken a leading role in using armed drones in the conflict, although Tehran also has considerable experience with such designs, and how to use them. Iranian armed drones would give the Russian side new options for carrying out strikes, including targeting higher-value assets deep in Ukraine. Moreover, Iran providing drones of any kind to Moscow would also be a significant statement of political intent.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian military equipment captured by Ukrainian armed forces on display in Prague

Pieces of Russian military equipment that were captured or destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the ongoing war are being displayed at an exhibition in Prague.The display, organised by Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry, was unveiled on Monday at Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle. It shows a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and a Msta howitzer, among other weapons. The exhibition of war trophies is aimed at showing the “horrors of war” and highlighting the resistance Ukrainian soldiers have put up, officials said. “With this exhibition, we hope to show...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Iran Says It and Saudi Arabia Interested in More Talks

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran and Saudi Arabia are interested in holding more talks, Tehran's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, three months after. a fifth round of contacts aimed at restoring relations between the Middle East's two main rival powers. Tehran gave an update on the status of the talks as U.S....
MIDDLE EAST
nationalinterest.org

Ukraine Is a Tragedy, But America’s Biggest Threat Lies at Home

American democracy has rarely seemed so fragile. THE INVASION of Ukraine is tragic and dangerous. But it is also a huge geopolitical opportunity for the United States. The dominant geopolitical trend of the twenty-first century has been the steady decline of American hegemony and the erosion of the unipolar world that was briefly created by the end of the Cold War. But Russia’s failures on the battlefield—and the Biden administration’s forceful and effective diplomatic response—present America with a chance to halt and perhaps reverse this trend.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Turkey Says Deal Reached in Ukraine Grain Talks - Minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. officials on resuming Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain resulted in an agreement to form a coordination center in order to ensure the safety of routes, the Turkish defence minister said on Wednesday. In a statement, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, who a US intelligence report said "approved" a journalist's murder, has shaken up the ultraconservative oil superpower with economic, social and religious reforms since his meteoric rise to power.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shaken up the conservative kingdom with head-spinning reforms while quashing any threats to his status since becoming de facto ruler of the world's biggest oil producer five years ago. Having plotted his path to power from relative obscurity, Prince Mohammed has overseen the biggest transformation in Saudi Arabia's modern history, the world's top crude oil exporter and host of Islam's two holiest sites, Mecca and Medina.
MIDDLE EAST
Newsweek

EU Allows Russia to Move Goods Through NATO Nations After Putin Warning

Russia is permitted to transit sanctioned goods through European Union nations as long as it is done by rail, the bloc's executive arm said Wednesday. In June, Lithuania applied EU sanctions, which were imposed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, to restrict the transit of certain Russian goods like coal, iron and steel to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Kaliningrad is a piece of Russian-controlled territory sandwiched between the Baltic Sea and Lithuania and Poland, both of which are members of the EU and NATO. Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration sharply condemned the move, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov calling it "more than serious" and a "violation of everything," according to Reuters.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters. China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it, bringing it into territorial spats with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. “We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior,” Blinken said, using the acronym for China’s formal name, the People’s Republic of China.
FOREIGN POLICY

