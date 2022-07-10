Special Weather Statement issued for Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marathon The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Marathon County in central Wisconsin * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Dorchester, or 10 miles east of Medford, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Marathon County, including the following locations Edgar, Milan, Little Chicago, Marathon City, Hamburg, Poniatowski, Athens and Rib Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO