ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Royals ironman Whit Merrifield leaves Sunday game vs. Cleveland with injury

By Lynn Worthy
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBg3c_0gb35U5o00

Kansas City’s baseball iron man Whit Merrifield had to leave Sunday’s game with a foot injury, and his status remains uncertain with the Royals playing a doubleheader on Monday.

Merrifield, a two-time All-Star and the Royals’ leadoff hitter, started at second base in Sunday’s series-clinching 5-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium.

But he left the game after the fourth inning with what the team termed “right toe discomfort.”

Merrifield has the longest active streak of consecutive games played in the majors. He has played in 553 straight, a franchise record dating back to June 25, 2018.

Nicky Lopez , who started at third base, replaced him at second and Emmanuel Rivera entered the game at third.

Royals manager Mike Matheny said Merrifield’s injury took place while he was in the field.

“I didn’t even see it mid-game,” Matheny said. “Found out he’d broke towards a ball towards the line, and as he pushed off he felt something and came back in. He got an X-ray and the X-rays came back negative.”

Matheny said Merrifield was getting an MRI after the game, but the team had not yet learned the results of that MRI, the manager said. Merrifield did not speak with reporters after the game.

Merrifield has been hot at the plate in July. In the past nine games, he has slashed .353/.436/.647 with five extra-base hits and five walks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Kansas City Star

Here’s an important role Ronald Jones could play for Kansas City Chiefs in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs were reeling most of the second half, but for one play, they had everything they could have wanted. This was after a L’Jarius Sneed interception in the fourth quarter, and with the AFC Championship Game tied at 21 against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Andy Reid and staff dialed up what appeared to be a perfect first-down call near midfield: “GT Counter.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Spotted With His Former Mentor

Patrick Mahomes is the undeniable king of the Kansas City Chiefs. The team will rely on him more now that All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. However, don’t count out the quarterback who can still throw downfield at crazy angles. After all, he has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Kansas, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Yardbarker

Matt Carpenter Is On An Unreal Home Run Pace

The redemption story of Matt Carpenter has been nothing short of amazing. After the St. Louis Cardinals declined his option for 2022, he signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, but that didn’t last long either. Fast forward to late May, and the New York Yankees came...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Royals’ Whit Merrifield ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

With the MLB trade deadline less than a month away, rumors are beginning to swirl. Given the fact that the MLB inserted an extra wild card, there could perhaps be more teams looking to buy rather than sell, thinking they will have an outside shot at the postseason. That means that players potentially on the […] The post 3 best destinations for Royals’ Whit Merrifield ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

Driver says his sneeze led to death of 15-year-old cyclist, Minnesota officials say

A driver who Minnesota authorities say struck and killed a 15-year-old cyclist told deputies he lost control because of a sneeze. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive cyclist at about 7:15 p.m. Friday, July 1. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen cyclist had already died, the office said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Whit Merrifield
The Kansas City Star

Teen pulls over thinking he struck a deer to find woman fatally hit, Minnesota cops say

A 16-year-old driver says he pulled over thinking he had struck a deer, but when he stopped, he learned he had hit a pedestrian, according to police in Minnesota. Duluth officers were called to the crash at about 11 p.m. Sunday, July 10 and found 39-year-old Jessica Jimenez at the scene. Authorities say she was pronounced dead after “lifesaving measures” were administered.
DULUTH, MN
The Kansas City Star

‘Death is everywhere’: After shootings claim father and brother-in-law, KC man is killed

Raheem Knox was about 16 years old when his father was shot and killed in Kansas City. After that, his older sister Tika Taylor recalls, the teenager searched for role models in superheroes of beloved cartoons, stars of the Los Angeles Lakers and family friends who took him in on the West Coast, where he attended high school in a small southern California town.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ironman#The Cleveland Guardians
The Kansas City Star

This Kansas City area Twin Peaks shuts down — again — after selling alcohol to minors

For the second time in less than a year, the Independence Twin Peaks temporarily closed for selling alcohol to a minor. The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control cited KC Lodge Ventures II LLC, doing business as Twin Peaks. According to the report, a Twin Peaks employee sold a bottle of Bud Light beer to an 18-year-old and a bottle of Modelo beer to a 19-year-old during a compliance check by the Independence Missouri Police Department on Jan. 8.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
855
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy