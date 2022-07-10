Kansas City Royals ironman Whit Merrifield leaves Sunday game vs. Cleveland with injury

Kansas City’s baseball iron man Whit Merrifield had to leave Sunday’s game with a foot injury, and his status remains uncertain with the Royals playing a doubleheader on Monday.

Merrifield, a two-time All-Star and the Royals’ leadoff hitter, started at second base in Sunday’s series-clinching 5-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium.

But he left the game after the fourth inning with what the team termed “right toe discomfort.”

Merrifield has the longest active streak of consecutive games played in the majors. He has played in 553 straight, a franchise record dating back to June 25, 2018.

Nicky Lopez , who started at third base, replaced him at second and Emmanuel Rivera entered the game at third.

Royals manager Mike Matheny said Merrifield’s injury took place while he was in the field.

“I didn’t even see it mid-game,” Matheny said. “Found out he’d broke towards a ball towards the line, and as he pushed off he felt something and came back in. He got an X-ray and the X-rays came back negative.”

Matheny said Merrifield was getting an MRI after the game, but the team had not yet learned the results of that MRI, the manager said. Merrifield did not speak with reporters after the game.

Merrifield has been hot at the plate in July. In the past nine games, he has slashed .353/.436/.647 with five extra-base hits and five walks.