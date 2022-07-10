ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe single caps Rockies rally at D-Backs for road series win

By The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Connor Joe drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single off All-Star Joe Mantiply in the seventh inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat Arizona 3-2 and take three of four from the Diamondbacks for a rare road series win.

Colorado took advantage of third baseman Josh Rojas’ throwing error on a potential-inning-ending, double-play grounder to score three unearned runs in the seventh and overcome a 2-0 deficit.

The Rockies arrived in the desert with a major league-worst 12-26 road record, a contrast to their 23-21 mark at mile-high Coors Field in Denver.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

