Beyonce Hasn't Had a Pop Hit in 10 Years. Can She Do It Again?

"Why is everything so sad???" My friend was sitting under a tree as dusk descended on the Rose Bowl, listening to Jason Isbell's penultimate set at the Palomino Festival. She was right: nothing gets you in the feels like Isbell. He even parodied himself with "The Saddest Song Ever" on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert a few years back. And Saturday night, he was bridging the gap between Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves by making everyone within earshot in

MUSIC ・ 9 MINUTES AGO