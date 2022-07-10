Beyonce Hasn't Had a Pop Hit in 10 Years. Can She Do It Again?

"American Idol" finalist Melinda Doolittle said it was hard to go out without fans stopping her. She said she ran into Nicole Kidman at a restaurant, and the actress recommended she hire security. Doolittle told Insider that she ended up having security for six months after her season ended.
“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
“Why is everything so sad???” My friend was sitting under a tree as dusk descended on the Rose Bowl, listening to Jason Isbell’s penultimate set at the Palomino Festival. She was right: nothing gets you in the feels like Isbell. He even parodied himself with “The Saddest Song Ever” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert a few years back. And Saturday night, he was bridging the gap between Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves by making everyone within earshot in […]
The post Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” Made Me Cry At A Festival… And It Was Awesome first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Click here to read the full article. Phoebe Robinson, the stand-up comedian who with Jessica Williams co-hosted the podcast-turned-HBO series “2 Dope Queens,” is ready to bring her audio skills back to the screen.
Robinson is the creator and star of the upcoming Freeform comedy “Everything’s Trash,” which is adapted from her 2018 essay collection “Everything’s Trash, but It’s Okay.” She and showrunner Jonathan Groff leaned into the humor of “Sooo Many White Guys,” her solo spinoff of “2 Dope Queens,” while developing “Everything’s Trash,” in which Robinson plays a fictionalized version of herself that she affectionately refers to as TV...
Comments / 0