Rangers targeting Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Malik Tillman as Giovanni van Bronckhorst steps up the recruitment drive for the Europa League runners-up

By John Mcgarry
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rangers have targeted Bayern Munich’s attacking midfielder Malik Tillman as manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst steps up his summer recruitment drive.

The 20-year-old has made four appearances for the German giants in the past year but he is understood to be open to the prospect of getting more game time in the Scottish Premiership.

Born in Nuremberg to an American father and German mother, Tillman has two caps for the USA. He started out at Greuther Furth before becoming part of Bayern Munich’s youth set-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnFh0_0gb33iZW00
Malik Tillman (R) poses alongside Germany international Jamal Musiala with the league trophy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnERs_0gb33iZW00
Malik Tillman played for Germany's youth sides but has since made two appearances for the USA

Tillman made his debut in the DFB-Pokal Cup against Bremer SV a year ago and then featured from the bench in the Champions League against Barcelona.

Rangers are looking to land him on a permanent deal and, if the move comes off, Tillman will become Van Bronckhorst’s fourth signing of this window after defender John Souttar and forwards Antonio Colak and Tom Lawrence.

The Ibrox club are also hopeful of landing Welsh international Rabbi Matondo from Schalke in a £2.5million deal. The 21-year-old former Cardiff City and Manchester City winger moved to Germany for £11m in 2019 but went on loan to Stoke City and Cercle Brugge to get games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRB62_0gb33iZW00
The dual-national has played twice for the US and will hope to be going to Qatar in the winter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14SQYH_0gb33iZW00
Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Schalke's Wales international winger Rabbi Matondo

Another Rangers target, 25-year-old French midfielder Angelo Fulgini, is thought to be on the brink of joining Bundesliga club Mainz from Ligue 1 outfit Angers.

Rangers’ friendly against Sunderland in Portugal on Saturday was abandoned due to floodlight failure.

The Black Cats were leading 1-0 at the interval in the Estadio Municipal De Albufeira when there was a power outage before the second half could get under way. Luke O’Nien had opened the scoring for Sunderland in the 28th minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InqNx_0gb33iZW00
Floodlight failure meant Rangers' pre-season clash with Sunderland had to be abandoned

