Rage Against the Machine says ‘Abort the Supreme Court’ in return to stage

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago
Zack de la Rocha of the band Rage Against the Machine performs during the band's headlining set at the "L.A. Rising" concert at the Los Angeles…

(The Hill) – In their first show in 11 years, alternative rock band Rage Against the Machine used their set to channel their frustration over the Supreme Court’s ruling last month to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Performing at Wisconsin’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Saturday, the band had numerous captions appear on a screen on stage that called out the decision to overturn Roe, citing certain circumstances and issues that pertain to the matter, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level,” one caption read.

“Forced birth in a country where Black birth-givers experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white birth-givers,” another caption read as lead singer Zack de La Rocha screams “freedom” repeatedly. “Forced birth in a country where gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers,” another caption read.

As the sequence ended, a bold caption that read “ABORT THE SUPREME COURT” appeared on the screen.

The band, whose last studio album was released in 2000, joins a growing list of celebrities and artists who have shared their disapproval over the Supreme Court ruling to overturn the landmark abortion rights decision.

During his band’s performance in London last month, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced that he plans to renounce his U.S citizenship due to the overturn of Roe, saying “there’s just too much f—ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f—ing excuse for a country.”

Last month, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the constitutional right to an abortion. As a result of the ruling, multiple GOP-led states have either implemented or enacted their own abortion bans and restrictions.

President Biden on Friday signed an executive order that is intended to protect abortion and contraception access in the country.

