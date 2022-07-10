ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times of San Diego

Navy Investigating Sailor’s Death Aboard USS Carl Vinson at North Island

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqa8L_0gb32n1M00
The USS Carl Vinson in San Diego Bay. Photo by Chris Stone

A sailor was pronounced dead Sunday on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, docked at Naval Air Station North Island, Navy officials said.

Navy Region Southwest Federal firefighters responded to the scene in Coronado and made the determination about the sailor, said Lt. Cmdr. Christina Gibson, public affairs officer for the carrier.

“The Navy is investigating the circumstances of the death and there are no indications of suicide or foul play,” Gibson said.

“In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the identity of the sailor will not be released until 24 hours after the primary next of kin have been notified,” Gibson added.

The Navy has been investigating a rash of deaths among sailors working on another aircraft carrier, the USS George Washington.

There have been seven deaths in the last year among nearly 3,000 sailors working aboard the warship as it is being overhauled at a shipyard in Virginia. Five of those deaths were apparent suicides.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#North Island#Sailor#Accident#Department Of Defense#City News Service
NBC San Diego

Boy, 12, Who Drowned in Mission Beach Brought Back to Life By Rescuers

A 12-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after rescuers in Mission Beach resuscitated him on Tuesday morning, according to a spokeswoman with San Diego Fire Rescue. Lifeguards spotted people pulling the boy out of the water near where Santa Clara Place terminates at Ocean Front Walk, the official told NBC 7.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

San Diego Wrecking Crew's Attempted Gold Heist Was Foiled: Police

Burglars attempting to break into a gold exchange in San Diego's Grantville neighborhood came up empty in their attempted heist, according to San Diego police. The two-man wrecking crew used a sledgehammer to knock a series of holes in a stucco wall in the rear of a strip mall in the 5800 block of Mission Gorge Road, where the Gold Refinery of San Diego is located. Police said access points were also made into the adjoining businesses, Advanced Printing and Annie's Alterations & Tailoring. The owner of the tailoring shop told NBC 7 that the burglars also broke through her shared wall with the gold exchange.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

3.6-magnitude earthquake reported off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday at 3:28 a.m. off the coast of San Diego, near San Clemente Island in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was 67.9 miles west of La Jolla and 62.6 miles south of Avalon on...
federalnewsnetwork.com

USPS regulator fires its chief data officer following felony arrest

The Postal Service’s regulatory agency has fired its first chief data officer, in light of pending felony charges following his arrest in San Diego, California. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Amber Baggs said on July 12 that Russell Rappel Schmid, the Postal Regulatory Commission’s first chief data officer, was arrested Monday by the San Diego Harbor Police Department, and charged with allegedly arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purpose. He was in San Diego attending a conference.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Gives Fundraising Campaign Begins Saturday

San Diego Gives, a six-month fundraising program for San Diego-based nonprofits, kicks off Saturday with countywide birthday party celebrations taking place at supporting businesses throughout the county. The campaign aims to raise $2 million for more than 300 charities across the county. Organizers said they chose to launch the campaign...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy