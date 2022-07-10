CHP Officer Shot at During Traffic Stop Near Rincon; Audi Driver Being Sought

California Highway Patrol Photo credit: Instagram, @CHPElCajon

A California Highway Patrol officer trying to pull over a driver near Rincon Sunday was shot at, but escaped unharmed, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop of a silver Audi in the area of state Route 76 and Rincon Ranch Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver shot at the officer, but missed, then drove away, sheriffs Lt. Nanette McMasters said. No one was injured.

Law enforcement continue to search for the Audi driver in North County.

– City News Service