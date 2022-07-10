ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP Officer Shot at During Traffic Stop Near Rincon; Audi Driver Being Sought

By Editor
 3 days ago
California Highway Patrol Photo credit: Instagram, @CHPElCajon

A California Highway Patrol officer trying to pull over a driver near Rincon Sunday was shot at, but escaped unharmed, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop of a silver Audi in the area of state Route 76 and Rincon Ranch Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver shot at the officer, but missed, then drove away, sheriffs Lt. Nanette McMasters said. No one was injured.

Law enforcement continue to search for the Audi driver in North County.

– City News Service

Pedestrian Killed By SUV in Oak Park Neighborhood

A pedestrian was fatally struck Thursday by an SUV in the Oak Park neighborhood. A 34-year-old man driving a Dodge Journey south on 54th Street struck a man in the middle of the roadway near Redwood Street around 4:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Officials patrolling the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
25-year-old woman released from Sheriff’s Dept. custody dies at local hospital

San Diego, CA–A 25-year-old woman who was recently released from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department custody, died at a local hospital. On July 8, just before 10 a.m. Granillo was arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of a court order. She was transferred from the Vista Detention Facility arriving at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility just before 5:30 p.m.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
24-year-old killed in a vehicle collision on Interstate 805

San Diego, CA–A 24-year-old Chula Vista man was killed early Tuesday morning when his vehicle veered off the roadway on southbound Interstate 805 and impacted the center median wall, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol dispatch received a call at around 2:15 a.m. of a crash with an ambulance...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Wrecking Crew's Attempted Gold Heist Was Foiled: Police

Burglars attempting to break into a gold exchange in San Diego's Grantville neighborhood came up empty in their attempted heist, according to San Diego police. The two-man wrecking crew used a sledgehammer to knock a series of holes in a stucco wall in the rear of a strip mall in the 5800 block of Mission Gorge Road, where the Gold Refinery of San Diego is located. Police said access points were also made into the adjoining businesses, Advanced Printing and Annie's Alterations & Tailoring. The owner of the tailoring shop told NBC 7 that the burglars also broke through her shared wall with the gold exchange.
SAN DIEGO, CA
82-Year-Old Man Killed in San Carlos Traffic Crash Identified as Errol Hunt of San Diego

Authorities have publicly identified an 82-year-old motorist who was killed last week in a collision near Mission Trails Regional Park. Errol Hunt of San Diego was trying to make a left turn into a driveway in the 7500 block of Mission Gorge Road in San Carlos from the westbound side of the street when his Toyota SUV collided with two eastbound vehicles shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
