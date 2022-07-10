ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas McDonald’s employee accused of spitting into drink; customer ‘sucked up mucus’ with straw

By David Charns
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Su7ZO_0gb32Jjg00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas McDonald’s employee spit into a cup, prompting a customer to ingest her mucus while drinking an iced coffee, police said.

The incident from December 2020 was first reported to Las Vegas Metro police in March 2021, they said. Officers arrested the suspect, Felicia O’Neal, on Monday, during an unrelated traffic stop.

A person was ordering at a Las Vegas McDonald’s drive-thru when “the employee became rude and [the customer] asked to talk to her supervisor,” police wrote in a warrant for O’Neal’s arrest.

The customer had ordered French fries, a milkshake and an iced coffee, the report said.

“[The customer] said that she received her fries and shake right away, but the iced coffee took a bit longer, which she thought was unusual,” police said. “After a bit, [the customer] said a black female, who could have been the person she initially had the problem with, brought her iced coffee.”

Overturned 18-wheeler on Twin Span Bridge causes westbound road closure Sunday morning

The customer said the woman, later identified as O’Neal, handed her the coffee and slammed the window, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C70oa_0gb32Jjg00
The incident from December 2020 was first reported to Las Vegas Metro police in March 2021, they said. Officers arrested the suspect, Felicia O’Neal, on Monday, during an unrelated traffic stop. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Once the customer got home, she noticed mucus at the bottom of the drink, police said, after she “sucked up mucus with the straw.” The woman then spit the mucus out and vomited.

The woman said she then called the restaurant to complain. According to the customer, a manager told her “she was too busy to check the cameras at that time and she was sure that [the customer] was mistaken as an employee wouldn’t be stupid enough to do that with cameras everywhere.”

Several days after ingesting the mucus, the woman said she tested positive for COVID-19, police said. There is no medical evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted through food or via the stomach as acids in the body destroy it.

The customer then learned through her insurance company that an employee was caught on camera spitting into her drink.

Police obtained surveillance video, which they said showed O’Neal pulling her mask down and spitting into a cup before filling it up with coffee.

O’Neal faces a charge of adulterating food.

Police issued a warrant for her arrest last year, records showed. On Monday, an officer stopped O’Neal for driving without any headlights. While processing the traffic stop, O’Neal’s warrant appeared.

O’Neal’s bail was set at $5,000. She had bonded out of the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday.

The exact location of the McDonald’s was redacted in court documents. 8 News Now reached out to McDonald’s on Tuesday for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mucus#Straw#Spitting#Acids#Mcdonald#French#Twin Span Bridge
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy