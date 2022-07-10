ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Stone, 64, looks radiant in figure-hugging lemon jumpsuit as she attends Dolce & Gabbana haute couture men's fashion show in Italy

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Sharon Stone put on an animated display as she arrived at the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture men's fashion show in Siracusa, Italy on Sunday.

The actress, 64, waved to fans as she arrived to the event in an off the shoulder lemon jumpsuit with a flowing train.

The figure-hugging garment featured a black strap along the waist while the Basic Instict star also wore a silver sequinned bra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GnA45_0gb324a200
Looking good: Sharon Stone put on an animated display as she arrived at the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture men's fashion show wearing a yellow jumpsuit in Siracusa, Italy on Sunday

Adding height to her frame with a pair of black heels, Sharon also sported a pair of eye-catching shimmering earrings.

Wearing her blonde locks in a slicked back style, Sharon completed her look with a light palette of makeup.

The film star took to Instagram ahead of the event and shared a clip of herself leaving her hotel as she showed off her outfit.

The outing comes after Sharon recently spoke for the first time about suffering nine miscarriages as she shared her anguish that there is 'no forum to discuss the profound loss'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMtK2_0gb324a200
Stunning: The figure-hugging garment featured a black strap along the waist while the Basic Instict star also wore a silver sequinned bra

She discussed her loss underneath an Instagram post by People, where Dancing With The Stars performer Peta Murgatroyd opened up about losing a pregnancy with her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Since her miscarriage heartbreak, Sharon has adopted three sons, Roan, 22, Laird, 16, and Quinn, 15.

Opening up about her own experience with pregnancy loss, Sharon wrote: 'We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage.

'It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally,' the star - who has three sons through adoption - went on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIOcN_0gb324a200
Style: The film star took to Instagram ahead of the event and shared a clip of herself leaving her hotel as she showed off her outfit

'Yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.'

She added: 'Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.'

Sharon had several miscarriages during her marriage to ex-husband Phil Bronstein - whom she was with from 1998 until their divorce in 2004 - and told Women's Hour she has a 'lupus-related rheumatoid factor' that made it difficult for her to carry a pregnancy to term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqMoU_0gb324a200
Profound loss: Sharon recently spoke for the first time about suffering nine miscarriages as she shared her anguish that there is 'no forum to discuss the profound loss'

The star has previously revealed to AARP that she was approved to adopt her first son Roan, who was born in 2000, while on the way home from having a miscarriage.

If you have been affected by this story, you can seek advice in the UK at www.miscarriageassociation.org.uk or by calling 01924 200 799

In the US visit www.mymiscarriagematters.org or call 833-664-3577

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYhtI_0gb324a200
Family: Sharon has adopted three sons, Roan, 22, Laird, 16, and Quinn, 15

Comments / 3

