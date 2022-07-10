ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OPINION: President and the SBA targets small manufacturers during Build American, Buy American month of action

By Special to Journal-Advocate
Fort Morgan Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring July, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will kick off its Build America, Buy American month of action to highlight the administration’s commitments to America’s small businesses, entrepreneurs, and startups and highlight the benefits of the president’s bipartisan infrastructure law that will create opportunities for small manufacturers and...

Veronica Charnell Media

Does North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Need to Modify The State Tenant and Landlord Law?

Some North Carolina Tenants feel there should be more protection against Landlords giving short notices for them to move. Imagine you are a resident living at an apartment complex for over a year. You recently renewed your lease, and you received a notice new management is now in charge of your apartment complex. Within a week or two, you receive a notice your rent is going up, or your lease will end in 30 days because management is no longer accepting Section 8 housing. Well, that is exactly what is happening to thousands of tenants in North Carolina. For low income families moving costs can be very expensive, and it can place a heavier burden on someone when they have to move in 30 days.
Newsweek

Inflation Tends to Impact Black Households the Most, Study Finds

Black families "suffer the most" when inflation is spiking in the U.S., according to a Monday press release from the University of California San Diego about new research on the racial disparities tied to rising costs. Black households "experienced slightly higher and significantly more volatile inflation in consumer goods" when...
bloomberglaw.com

Truckers, Babysitters Targeted by Feds in Pandemic Loan Cases

The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi is leading the way when it comes to the government’s use of the False Claims Act to target alleged Paycheck Protection Program fraud. Oxford, Miss.-based federal prosecutor Clay Joyner has brought more than 80% of the government’s known...
