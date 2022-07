A soccer player is in critical condition after a brawl broke out over a referee’s call during an adult soccer game Sunday in Oxnard. Police offers were sent to Oxnard High School, 3400 West Gonzales Road, to check on the report of a large fight on the soccer field at about 11 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the officers found 29-year-old Misael Sanchez unresponsive and not breathing. Sanchez was taken to Ventura County Medical Center and remains in critical condition on Monday, police said.

OXNARD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO