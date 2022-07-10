First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat for Monday
By Holly Bock
AZFamily
3 days ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are in store for one more day of extreme heat. Our First Alert Weather Days will continue through Monday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning which includes...
PHOENIX - The Phoenix area is feeling the impact of another round of monsoon weather that brought blowing dust, rain and flooding. NWS officials issued a number of warnings for the Phoenix area during the afternoon and evening hours, including a Dust Storm Warning. Locations impacted by that warning included a number of Phoenix area cities, such as Chandler, Tempe, Sun Lakes, and Queen Creek.
Hundreds of bats were caught on a weather radar near Phoenix on Tuesday (July 12) night, leaving Arizona residents baffled. The National Weather Service in Phoenix tweeted a GIF of the radar for the evening, which shows green and yellow "clouds" forming over the Phoenix mountains. Those colorful pockets in the middle of the map are bats leaving their homes.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Expect today to be mostly sunny by this afternoon, with morning clouds clearing and warm morning temperatures in the 90s. Over the course of the day, it will warm to 111 degrees. Another High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Maricopa and Pinal Counties today for ozone. Some Valley residents are cleaning up this morning from strong storms that hit the Valley last night.
Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Wednesday, July 13th from the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. The outlook for Wednesday will be for scattered showers and thunderstorms to be delayed developing to around noon to 1:00 pm this afternoon due to morning cloud cover. Storm motion will be to the north and northwest through the afternoon.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a warm start to our morning with lows in the 90s, on Monday afternoon, we hit the hottest temperature of the year so far. It got up to 115 degrees, which is eight degrees above our average and an excessive heat warning will continue through 8 p.m. Drink plenty of water and avoid too much time outside because this heat is dangerous.
PHOENIX — It's a sizzling week in the Valley of the Sun!. As high pressure sets up near the Four Corners, temperatures will continue to top out above 110 degrees and monsoon storm chances will be in the forecast each day. The best chances for storms will be along...
AZ Family reported that overnight temperatures are staying high due to the urban island effect. Since Phoenix is growing rapidly, more buildings are going up and more roads are being paved. During the day, they absorb the heat and then slowly release it at night. Paul Iniguez, a National Weather...
PHOENIX — Monsoon rain fell around the East Valley Wednesday night, as well as a few spots in the far West Valley. How much rain did your area get?. Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 4 a.m. on July 14.
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms in the East Valley have left many homes with debris in their yards and even uprooted trees. The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into areas including Gilbert and Mesa. Gilbert police say calls for service regarding downed trees,...
PHOENIX — An excessive heat warning in the Valley was issued for Monday as temperatures could reach 114 degrees. The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are forecasted to dip down to 111 degrees on Tuesday and...
Raising awareness about fibroids and how they impact people with uteruses. “It’s really a color that’s been associated with a lot of trauma and fear for me,” said founder Tanika Gray Valbrun. “You’re really planning your life around your period.”. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Fox 10 Phoenix reported that areas in the Valley are also experiencing excessive heat. There is an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for La Paz, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, and Yuma Counties as well. Temperatures will range from a sweltering 109° to 114° in the afternoon in...
Effective: 2022-07-13 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 543 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Freeman, or 19 miles west of Casa Grande, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 146 and 167. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 168. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHOENIX - An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for six Arizona counties on July 11 as temperatures are expected to reach up to 114 degrees for the Phoenix area, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory will go into effect for the following counties starting at 10 a.m....
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monday’s 115-degree heatwave set a new record for electricity usage, according to one of Arizona’s largest electric providers. Salt River Project (SRP) said the sweltering heat Monday pushed the utility’s electric division equipment to a new record for usage as many air conditioners worked overtime to keep Valley residents cool. The utility said the highest demand occurred between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m as many customers returned home.
Family moves into Habitat for Humanity home in Phoenix after arson fire in 2021. A couple became homeowners in Phoenix on Saturday, thanks to Habitat For Humanity and Wells Fargo Builds Initiative. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The family estimates the damage, including the loss of furniture and personal possession,...
Injured Arizona veteran says working his dream job as a baseball announcer also helping his recovery. The Army veteran is back home in Arizona going to school after suffering a traumatic brain injury in an accident in the Army in 2018. Neighbors describe shooting between constable and man in Phoenix.
Gov. Doug Ducey approved a water plan last week that will dedicate $1.2 billion to improve long-term water supply and conservation. Ducey announced the plan as Arizona continues to struggle with water shortages and cutbacks.
The popular growing franchise ‘Salad and Go’ is set to open three more locations in the state within the next couple of weeks. “Opening more stores in these three cities is a testament to the quality and service our teams provide, and it’s the love and support from our customers that allows us to continue serving fresh and affordable food while giving back to our communities,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go.
The Grand Canyon State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
