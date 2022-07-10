ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Food distribution aimed at abandoned cats in need

By Madelyn Werder
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — Inflation has hit hard all over – for humans and for pets.

Collier County Domestic Animal Servies, For the Love of Cats, Collier County Veterinary Society, and Hill’s Science Diet Pet Food Company have all come together to create a coalition to help feed the cats of our community.

Although people are doing what they can to feed and care for abandoned cats, buying food has become financially difficult.

This is when Jim Rich, Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Collier County Domestic Animal Services and Co-founder of the Love of Cats, and Dr. March, owner of Harborside Animal Hospital and President of the Collier County Veterinary Society stepped in to help.

They asked veterinary offices around the county to see what they are willing to contribute to a cat drive.

Domestic Animal Services provided the distribution location.

Almost 7,500 pounds of cat food have been donated to over 900 cats.

The next distribution event will be held from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, July 16th at 2 PM at the Domestic Animal Services on Davis Blvd

“I know we have just scratched the surface of the need to help people continue to provide life-saving food for the community cats in our county. We estimate that there are over 50,000 free-roaming cats throughout Collier County, and I know that the 900 cats we are helping on Saturday are just the beginning but without our help, a lot of these cats would be starving because people just can’t afford the price of cat food. Our vision is that every cat’s life matters. These cats are out there because of irresponsible pet owners. Some of these people are feeding over 30 cats a day, 7 days a week, all year. They are the unsung heroes, and I am so excited that this coalition has come together to help.”

Jim Rich

For those who are interested in donating head to the Domestic Animal Services website and call For the Love Cats at 239-642-8674.

