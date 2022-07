A 7-year-old boy was rushed by medics to the hospital after nearly drowning at Martha Lake east of Lynnwood around 5 p.m. Monday. The boy was visiting the lake with his family as part of a group outing. He was under water in the crowded swim area when a bystander came to his aid. The boy was unconscious when bystanders got him to the dock and started CPR. He had a pulse and was breathing when firefighters arrived. The boy was in critical condition when he was transported by a South County Fire medic unit to Providence Hospital in Everett.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO