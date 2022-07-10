ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

VFDs respond to vehicle accident outside Philippi

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCgaC_0gb2zt4j00

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Facebook post from the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) has reported that earlier today, Squad 7 with the Nutter Fort VFD assisted the Philippi VFD and Barbour County EMS with a “Vehicle Accident with Injuries and Entrapment” outside of Philippi.

The accident occurred on Brushy Fork Road near Stewart’s Run.

After confirming entrapment, units “requested HealthNet 6 be launched for 1 patient.” After operating on the scene for 40 minutes, Squad 7 returned to service while Belington VFD Engine 35 “handled the LZ on Route 57 near the old Coal Tipple.”

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Police: 2 flown to hospital after truck hits motorcycle

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were flown to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after police say a truck that was hauling a U-Haul trailer hit a motorcycle in Anmoore. It happened just before 3 p.m. on Anmoore Road right in front of the U-Haul facility. The Anmoore Police Department told 12 News that two people […]
ANMOORE, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to rollover crash on I-79 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport. The crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on I-79 southbound near mile marker 124, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said there were no injuries in the accident. Bridgeport and Flemington Fire Departments responded...
WBOY 12 News

Fire damages house in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire late Tuesday damaged a house in Taylor County. The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. along Webster Pike, just outside Grafton, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center. No injuries were reported in the fire, according to 911. There is no word...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident

According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philippi, WV
Crime & Safety
Barbour County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Philippi, WV
City
Nutter Fort, WV
County
Barbour County, WV
Metro News

Preston County man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle accident

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. — An Aurora man has been identified as the victim of a fatal multi-vehicle accident over the weekend in Preston County that involved a motorcycle. According to the West Virginia State Police, officers responded to an accident Sunday around 4:30 p.m. that included a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer on West Catherine Street in Rowlesburg.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lewis County Sheriff warns of fentanyl laced money

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff is putting out a dire alert about a hidden fentanyl attack on the public. The Department posted on Facebook urging the public to be cautious of folded bills because they could contain deadly fentanyl. The sheriff is also asking families to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Fire erupts on West Pike Street in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire broke out on West Pike Street in Clarksburg Monday night. Both the Clarksburg and Bridgeport fire departments were dispatched to the residential building shortly before 9:15 P.M. The Clarksburg Police Department secured the scene and Harrison County EMS squads arrived shortly after. It’s unclear...
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Nutter Fort Vfd#Barbour County Ems#Healthnet#Belington Vfd
WDTV

Power outages in Belington causing problems

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The town of Belington has been in the dark all day. Officials say almost everyone in town lost power around 1 a.m. this morning. It’s due to a transformer that blew out due to the storms. Crews have been working non-stop to get the lights...
BELINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man charged in Morgantown bank robbery

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man is facing charges after deputies say he robbed the Citizens Bank on High Street Tuesday afternoon. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. According to the complaint against him, 65-year-old Rickey Murray entered the Citizens Bank wearing a visor and a bandage on his face and told the teller […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Need transportation help in Harrison County? Send feedback

CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WBOY) — Central West Virginia Community Action is asking for feedback on its transportation program. Community Action created a survey to ask residents where and when they most need transportation in Harrison County. Residents can take the survey here. The program provides transportation to those in need to locations such as medical appointments, […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Recorddelta

Upshur Co. man arrested after caught in the act

BUCKHANNON — On Monday, July 11, at approximately 11:11 a.m., the Upshur County Communications Center received a call in reference to a breaking and entering in progress on Hickory Flat Road in Buckhannon. Upon arriving on scene, West Virginia State Trooper Zach Lewis observed what appeared to be a...
WBOY 12 News

Preston County man dies after weekend motorcycle accident

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – A Preston County man died on Tuesday after a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle over the weekend. According to a release from the Kingwood Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the collision on Sunday, July 10 at around 4:30 p.m., on West Catherine Street in Rowlesburg. The accident […]
WBOY 12 News

DUI checkpoint planned for this week in Randolph County

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police announced that it will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on Harrison Ave (WV Rt 92) in Randolph County this week. According to a release from the Elkins Detachment of the State Police, the check will be on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. Based on the descriptions given by the State Police, the checkpoint will be between the Harrison Ave Service Center and the High Life Lounge near Infinity Tattoo and Happy Trails.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedule sobriety check in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check in Randolph County on Thursday. It will be on Harrison Ave., WV Route 92, near Crystal Springs from 6 p.m. until midnight. Officials say the checkpoint will be conducted to deter intoxicated driving in the...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

W.Va. man pleads guilty to 2019 drowning of East Huntingdon baby

For the second time in a year, a West Virginia man pleaded guilty in the drowning of an 11-month-old girl in East Huntingdon three years ago. Derrick Anthony Bass, 32, formerly of Uniontown, was ordered to serve up to 34 years in prison for the third-degree murder of the child, whose body was found by her mother hidden under a pile of blankets in a playpen after the woman returned home from work on July 13, 2019.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA
WDTV

Family searches for dog that ran away during Fireworks

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On July 3, while camping for the holiday at Kick Back N Camp in Belington, the Frantz family’s Golden Retriever, Winston got scared of the fireworks and ran away. Winston slipped out of his harness and leash while owner Mariah Frantz was trying to grab...
BELINGTON, WV
WDTV

WATCH: Video shows apparent lightning strike at Harrison Power Plant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A video submitted to 5 News by Natalie Price Hagan shows what appears to be a lightning strike at the Harrison Power Plant in Haywood. The plant, which is owned and operated by FirstEnergy, was not impacted by the lightning strike, according to a plant manager who was on site during the storm.
HAYWOOD, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy