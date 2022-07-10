VFDs respond to vehicle accident outside Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Facebook post from the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) has reported that earlier today, Squad 7 with the Nutter Fort VFD assisted the Philippi VFD and Barbour County EMS with a “Vehicle Accident with Injuries and Entrapment” outside of Philippi.

The accident occurred on Brushy Fork Road near Stewart’s Run.

After confirming entrapment, units “requested HealthNet 6 be launched for 1 patient.” After operating on the scene for 40 minutes, Squad 7 returned to service while Belington VFD Engine 35 “handled the LZ on Route 57 near the old Coal Tipple.”