SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After having to shut down twice due to projector problems, the owners of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In in Shinnston have decided to upgrade the business’s projector. The problems first arose when the projector was vandalized during a break-in. The drive-in was able to open for the season briefly before it had […]

SHINNSTON, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO