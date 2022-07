All of space nerddom has been squealing with excitement at the James Webb Space Telescope's first images. What we've seen so far has been stunning, showing off a clarity of the universe we've never before experienced in such exquisite sharpness and detail. I haven't felt so much wonder since an eight-year-old Ryne snagged his first glossy-paged book on space from the library, staring slack-jawed at the Engraved Hourglass Nebula. If you can't get enough of Webb's first pictures either, I've got some great news. You can actually download them at absurdly high resolutions, perfect for setting as your phone's wallpaper.

