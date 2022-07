Without The Rock transitioning successfully from WWE superstardom to Hollywood, would John Cena be doing the same right now? It’s a fair question to ask. Cena arguably got off to a slower start to his acting career, appearing in fare like “The Marine” when he was still very much a full-time WWE performer. But his work outside pro wrestling has shifted into high gear over the last few years, to the point where you can now see Cena (pun intended) just about everywhere: in movies, as a voice talent in animated shows and commercials, and in his own hit HBO Max DC...

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO