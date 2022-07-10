19-year-old dead after Delaware County collision

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (Skyler Cooper)

KANSAS, Okla. — A 19-year-old man is dead after a fatal collision in Delaware County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

On Saturday night, Lonnie Berridge was southbound on S 590 Rd, near Kansas, Oklahoma. 18-year-old Jaden Jones was Berridge’s passenger.

According to OHP, Berridge failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by 27-year-old Justin Evans, who was westbound on US-412 ALT.

Berridge was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jones was taken an Arkansas hospital with head injuries. She was treated and later released.

Evans refused treatment on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group