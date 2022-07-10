ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Vincent Thomas Bridge shut down following report of armed man

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwNQQ_0gb2ye7H00

The Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro was shut down to through-traffic Sunday afternoon following a report of a man armed with a firearm.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the bridge over the Los Angeles Harbor around 1:15 p.m.

Officers received reports that a man on the bridge was armed with a firearm. CHP was not able to initially confirm if the man was armed, but authorities treated the incident as if he were.

Traffic on the road was shut down in both ways, CHP said, and harbor traffic in the water below was also stalled, according to witnesses.

The United States Coast Guard, working alongside the Los Angeles Port Police, established a 500-yard safety zone around the bridge due to the incident.

By 5 p.m., CHP confirmed that the man had been taken into custody. During his arrest, he said he left the firearm at the top of the bridge and officers were working to confirm and recover it.

No injuries were reported as part of the incident, CHP said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Man Fatally Shot in Apparent Road Rage Incident

Green Meadows, Los Angeles, CA: A man in his 50’s was shot and killed after being followed off the 105 Freeway in an apparent road rage incident late Tuesday night. Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives confirmed Wednesday morning, July 13, that a man was shot after being followed off the 105 Freeway by an unknown suspect in a dark-colored sedan.
KTLA

7-Eleven offers $100K reward for information in string of deadly robberies

As authorities continue their search for a gunman in a series of violent and sometimes deadly robberies at 7-Eleven stores across the Southland, the convenience store company is offering a $100,000 reward for information in the case. Two people were killed — a clerk at the Brea location and a customer in Santa Ana — […]
BREA, CA
The Malibu Times

Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe, leaves families terrorized

Several residents along Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon Road were vandalized by a man with a pickaxe during the Fourth of July weekend. The man, later identified as 55-year-old Thomas Aaron Brothers, was taken into custody four days later in Santa Monica around 11:30 a.m. Friday and faces vandalism charges.  The Los Angeles Sheriff’s […] The post Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe, leaves families terrorized appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Pedro, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

LAPD investigating Saturday armed robberies for link to 7-Eleven spree

Two convenience stores and two doughnut shops were robbed at gunpoint Saturday in the San Fernando Valley, and now police are looking into the possibility that the robber might be the same man responsible for Monday’s violent robbery spree in the surrounding counties. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating four armed robberies that happened […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Glendale police arrest 3 after finding weapons, ammo

Three men were arrested after officers discovered weapons and ammunition during a traffic stop in Glendale on Saturday. Just after midnight, officers stopped a car near Chevy Chase Drive and Colorado Street, where they discovered the driver, 19-year-old Alex Osegueda of Los Angeles, did not have a valid driver’s license, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.
mynewsla.com

Man, 69, With Diabetes Reported Missing in Torrance

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 69-year-old man with diabetes who was last seen in Torrance. Jesus Miranda Bucasas was last seen about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 25200 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Bucasas is Filipino, 5-feet-5-inches...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Man in custody after climbing Vincent Thomas Bridge

LOS ANGELES - One man was taken into custody after abandoning his car on the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro and climbing parts of the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. Calls about a masked man began coming in around 1:15 p.m., according to CHP. Authorities say the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Pursuit of Domestic Violence Suspect Ends in Barricade Standoff

West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Police Department was in a pursuit of a domestic violence suspect traveling multiple freeways on Tuesday night, July 12, around 10:15 p.m. Police continued to pursue the suspect in a high-speed chase which started on the eastbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway...
foxla.com

1 killed, another injured in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Calif. - A shooting in Lancaster Tuesday left one man dead and another person wounded. Paramedics sent to the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 just after 12:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting took a wounded person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in Culver City

CULVER CITY – A man was found dead in Culver City Tuesday, and authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The man was found just after 7 a.m. in the 5900 block of Buckingham Parkway, according to the Culver City Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
CBS LA

Former Downey police detective charged with witness tampering.

A former Downey police detective has been charged with witness tampering, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Eduardo Castro was charged Tuesday with one felony count of witness tampering, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. Gascon said his office has a duty to hold anyone accountable for trying to influence the judicial process for their own benefit or the benefit of others."It is especially troubling when a police officer is charged with crimes that threaten the integrity of our legal system," he said in a statement. Details about the case were not given, and it wasn't clear when or if Castro was fired as an officer. Castro is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 11.The case remains under investigation by the Downey Police Department.
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy