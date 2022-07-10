States sending the most people to Texas

( STACKER ) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Texas from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Texas.

#30. Indiana

Moved from Indiana to Texas in 2019: 6,244

1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

#6 most common destination from Indiana

Moved from Texas to Indiana in 2019: 7,095

#23 most common destination from Texas

#29. Mississippi

Moved from Mississippi to Texas in 2019: 6,316

1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

#2 most common destination from Mississippi

Moved from Texas to Mississippi in 2019: 4,689

#30 most common destination from Texas

#28. Hawaii

Moved from Hawaii to Texas in 2019: 6,977

1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

#2 most common destination from Hawaii

Moved from Texas to Hawaii in 2019: 1,667

#42 most common destination from Texas

#27. Missouri

Moved from Missouri to Texas in 2019: 8,085

1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

#4 most common destination from Missouri

Moved from Texas to Missouri in 2019: 11,507

#16 most common destination from Texas

#26. Massachusetts

Moved from Massachusetts to Texas in 2019: 8,277

1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

#7 most common destination from Massachusetts

Moved from Texas to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,088

#24 most common destination from Texas

#25. Maryland

Moved from Maryland to Texas in 2019: 8,660

1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

#7 most common destination from Maryland

Moved from Texas to Maryland in 2019: 4,954

#28 most common destination from Texas

#24. Alabama

Moved from Alabama to Texas in 2019: 8,791

1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

#3 most common destination from Alabama

Moved from Texas to Alabama in 2019: 8,405

#20 most common destination from Texas

#23. Ohio

Moved from Ohio to Texas in 2019: 8,975

1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

#8 most common destination from Ohio

Moved from Texas to Ohio in 2019: 13,564

#13 most common destination from Texas

#22. South Carolina

Moved from South Carolina to Texas in 2019: 9,240

1.7% of new residents that moved from another state

#5 most common destination from South Carolina

Moved from Texas to South Carolina in 2019: 7,631

#22 most common destination from Texas

#21. Pennsylvania

Moved from Pennsylvania to Texas in 2019: 9,352

1.7% of new residents that moved from another state

#9 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Moved from Texas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 11,490

#17 most common destination from Texas

#20. Tennessee

Moved from Tennessee to Texas in 2019: 9,833

1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

#5 most common destination from Tennessee

Moved from Texas to Tennessee in 2019: 15,068

#10 most common destination from Texas

#19. Utah

Moved from Utah to Texas in 2019: 10,072

1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

#1 most common destination from Utah

Moved from Texas to Utah in 2019: 4,871

#29 most common destination from Texas

#18. New Jersey

Moved from New Jersey to Texas in 2019: 10,319

1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

#6 most common destination from New Jersey

Moved from Texas to New Jersey in 2019: 4,489

#31 most common destination from Texas

#17. Nevada

Moved from Nevada to Texas in 2019: 10,529

1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

#2 most common destination from Nevada

Moved from Texas to Nevada in 2019: 5,240

#26 most common destination from Texas

#16. Michigan

Moved from Michigan to Texas in 2019: 11,061

2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

#3 most common destination from Michigan

Moved from Texas to Michigan in 2019: 8,434

#19 most common destination from Texas

#15. Arkansas

Moved from Arkansas to Texas in 2019: 12,341

2.2% of new residents that moved from another state

#1 most common destination from Arkansas

Moved from Texas to Arkansas in 2019: 12,851

#15 most common destination from Texas

#14. Kansas

Moved from Kansas to Texas in 2019: 12,823

2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

#2 most common destination from Kansas

Moved from Texas to Kansas in 2019: 8,374

#21 most common destination from Texas

#13. Washington

Moved from Washington to Texas in 2019: 15,128

2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

#4 most common destination from Washington

Moved from Texas to Washington in 2019: 18,528

#7 most common destination from Texas

#12. North Carolina

Moved from North Carolina to Texas in 2019: 15,838

2.8% of new residents that moved from another state

#4 most common destination from North Carolina

Moved from Texas to North Carolina in 2019: 14,226

#11 most common destination from Texas

#11. New York

– Moved from New York to Texas in 2019: 18,078

— 3.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Texas to New York in 2019: 13,033

— #14 most common destination from Texas

#10. Colorado

Moved from Colorado to Texas in 2019: 18,189

3.3% of new residents that moved from another state

#1 most common destination from Colorado

Moved from Texas to Colorado in 2019: 32,295

#2 most common destination from Texas

#9. Virginia

Moved from Virginia to Texas in 2019: 18,973

3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

#5 most common destination from Virginia

Moved from Texas to Virginia in 2019: 13,924

#12 most common destination from Texas

#8. Arizona

Moved from Arizona to Texas in 2019: 21,205

3.8% of new residents that moved from another state

#2 most common destination from Arizona

Moved from Texas to Arizona in 2019: 17,482

#8 most common destination from Texas

#7. New Mexico

Moved from New Mexico to Texas in 2019: 23,425

4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

#1 most common destination from New Mexico

Moved from Texas to New Mexico in 2019: 15,762

#9 most common destination from Texas

#6. Oklahoma

Moved from Oklahoma to Texas in 2019: 23,535

4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

#1 most common destination from Oklahoma

Moved from Texas to Oklahoma in 2019: 26,383

#3 most common destination from Texas

#5. Illinois

Moved from Illinois to Texas in 2019: 23,747

4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

#4 most common destination from Illinois

Moved from Texas to Illinois in 2019: 9,106

#18 most common destination from Texas

#4. Georgia

Moved from Georgia to Texas in 2019: 24,209

4.3% of new residents that moved from another state

#2 most common destination from Georgia

Moved from Texas to Georgia in 2019: 22,452

#5 most common destination from Texas

#3. Louisiana

Moved from Louisiana to Texas in 2019: 24,513

4.4% of new residents that moved from another state

#1 most common destination from Louisiana

Moved from Texas to Louisiana in 2019: 19,675

#6 most common destination from Texas

#2. Florida

Moved from Florida to Texas in 2019: 41,238

7.4% of new residents that moved from another state

#2 most common destination from Florida

Moved from Texas to Florida in 2019: 26,174

#4 most common destination from Texas

#1. California

Moved from California to Texas in 2019: 82,235

14.7% of new residents that moved from another state

#1 most common destination from California

Moved from Texas to California in 2019: 37,063

#1 most common destination from Texas

