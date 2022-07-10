ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intense bio-security checks loom for Aussies returning from Bali as deadly disease spreads across Indonesia raising fears of an outbreak Down Under

By Aidan Wondracz
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Australians returning from Bali could soon be given footbaths in a bid to stop them from bringing the dangerous foot and mouth disease back to the country.

Travellers could also be subjected to bag screening and ramped-up luggage checks at security checkpoints.

Deputy premier Paul Toole and agriculture minister Dugald Saunders pushed for the changes in a letter written to agriculture minister Murray Watt on Friday.

Foot and mouth disease is spreading rapidly across Indonesia, which had been outbreak-free for 32 years, raising fears of an outbreak in Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQNY1_0gb2xu1s00
Australians returning from Bali could soon be given footbaths in a bid to stop them from bringing back the dangerous foot and mouth disease to the country (stock image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxUHy_0gb2xu1s00
Foot and mouth disease is spreading rapidly across Indonesia, which had been outbreak-free for 32 years, raising fears of an outbreak in Australia (pictured, animal health officer inspects cow in Tangerang, Java)

As of Sunday, more than 336,000 animals have been infected in 21 provinces, largely on the most populated islands of Java and Sumatra.

'There are 103 flights a week going to Bali,' Mr Saunders told Daily Telegraph.

'We are asking for increased luggage surveillance, for every person coming back from Bali to have their luggage check (and) decontamination of shoes.'

Mr Saunders suggested footbaths could be given to travellers before they board their flights to Australia or when they return to Australian airports.

He said authorities should also decontaminate shoes that had been worn while in Bali and packed into suitcases.

'(The risk is) someone who has been out for a bike ride and has picked up some mud or cow poo on their shoes and never even thought about it,' he said.

Mr Saunders warned an outbreak of FMD would devastate the Australian economy.

The UK had experienced an outbreak of the disease back in 2001, which cost the economy $13 billion and forced six million animals to be put down.

Biosecurity officers have already begun boarding planes arriving from Indonesia as authorities try to stop the highly contagious disease from entering the country.

The measure started last Thursday, two days after Indonesian authorities confirmed the livestock disease was detected in the popular holiday destination of Bali.

'One hundred per cent of travellers arriving from Indonesia will now be assessed against biosecurity risk profiles and receive some form of intervention,' Australia's chief vet Mark Schipp said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3PFS_0gb2xu1s00
Travellers could also be subjected to bag screening and ramped up luggage checks at security checkpoints (pictured, tourists in Bali)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wj62y_0gb2xu1s00
Biosecurity officers have already begun boarding planes arriving from Indonesia as authorities try to stop the highly contagious disease from entering the country (pictured, medical team dressed in HAZMAT suits in Indonesia)

'That might be they have their luggage X-rayed, they might be interviewed by a biosecurity officer.'

Dr Schipp said the virus's spread to Bali was not unexpected but disappointing.

Other measures include detector dogs at Darwin and Cairns airports.

Dr Schipp said there were issues to work through regarding foot dips because of the chemicals used.

'They are very potent chemicals. You can't get them on your skin, and a lot of passengers coming back from Bali, for example, are not wearing boots.'

Dr Schipp was hopeful the announced measures would stop FMD reaching Australia.

