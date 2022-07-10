Norwin's Max McDowell maturing in Yankees system

Sure, Max McDowell wanted to be there in person when the New York Yankees played the Pittsburgh Pirates in a recent two-game series at PNC Park.

The minor-league catcher would have given just about anything to get a call-up to join New York’s big club on the North Shore, 20 miles from his hometown of North Huntingdon, and play in front of family and friends.

“It’s my dream to play in that stadium,” he said.

He would have given anything — except time away from his new baby son.

Dreams can come true in other ways, even for pro athletes.

McDowell’s time might come to play in the majors, and the Norwin graduate is as patient as they come for the opportunity to rise one more rung. But it truly is his time to be something else: a big-league family man.

“I’m growing up,” said McDowell, 28.

A catcher for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Yankees Triple-A affiliate, McDowell got married on New Year’s Day of 2020, when minor-league baseball was shut down because of the pandemic.

Jump ahead to this July 3 when he and his wife Emily (Crisman) welcomed Maddox John McDowell into the world.

Max McDowell was given four days of paternity leave to be with his loved ones.

“I was home so I watched the games (at PNC Park) on TV,” said McDowell, who owns a home in North Huntingdon and runs the Baseball Academy of Norwin. “I thought about going down to work out with the guys. I needed to be there for my wife and our little guy. I have been so fortunate to watch life morph (around baseball). It’s all happening.”

McDowell has gained a measure of perspective along the way, as well. The Yankees-Pirates series helped give him a snapshot of his life — past, present and future.

“I’ve been grinding for eight years,” he said. “I tell people I have a doctorate degree in baseball.”

If he isn’t wearing pinstripes for the Yankees at the highest level, he will be changing diapers and cultivating his family. And that is fine, too.

“My son will be running around the bases in no time,” he said. “We’re starting our family. Baseball is my dream, but I have been so blessed off the field.”

McDowell was hitting .187 with five doubles, eight RBIs and 12 runs scored in 45 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which plays in the International League. The RailRiders play home games at PNC Field in Moosic — not quite PNC Park, but it has plenty of guys looking to make bank.

As any minor-leaguer knows, a promotion can be an injury away. A vector to “The Show” is often luck.

Look at McDowell’s friend and another Norwin alum, JJ Matijevic, who has found staying power in his second call-up with the Houston Astros. Both have been injury fill-ins for starters.

Matijevic, who has played in the minors for five seasons and made the jump from Triple-A Sugar Land, has homered twice this year.

• Norwin grad Matijevic homers again in Astros' no-hit win over Yankees

• Norwin alum JJ Matijevic recalled to majors with Houston Astros

• Norwin grad Max McDowell earning his stripes with Yankees taxi squad

“He homered at Yankee Stadium,” McDowell said. “He beat me to it.

“I talk to JJ a lot. It’s been fun to follow him. Baseball is a crazy game. When the time comes, you have to be ready to go.”

That time almost reared its head earlier this season. But it wasn’t meant to be.

An illness to catcher Kyle Higashioka made the Yankees dip into Triple-A for a replacement.

Clearly on the next-man-up radar, McDowell was sidetracked. He was in a Massachusetts hospital getting treatment for an injury.

“That happened to be the day I hurt my hand on a catchers’ interference,” McDowell said. “My hand was pretty swelled up. I understood. It was unfortunate, but it’s all part of it.”

The ships passed in the night. The Bronx Bombers went with Rob Brantly, and McDowell eventually went back to work with the RailRiders.

He hopes a similar chance arises when he is healthy and ready — even if it’s for a third-string spot.

“Hopefully the opportunity comes,” he said. “Everyone tells you here to be patient. I have been playing this game my whole life and have been with the Yankees for three years. I had a good spring … I am eager for the opportunity.”

McDowell, who has 16 career homers and 133 RBIs, could be with a new team next year. He signed a one-year contract with the Yankees before this season.

“Who knows? Maybe I’ll give the Pirates a call,” he said.