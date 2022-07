STATEWIDE–Gas prices have gone down every day for nearly a month across the country. “This is the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago. We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO