After losing cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Charvarius Ward through free agency, it was abundantly clear that the Kansas City Chiefs had to address the cornerback position in the draft, and they did just that. The Chiefs used first and seventh-round picks on Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, respectively, but they also used their fourth-round selection on long-armed and lanky Division II alumnus Joshua Williams.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO