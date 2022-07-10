Marvel Fans Are Already Sharing Thor 5 Hopes and Predictions

One big star from Black Panther is not going to be in the sequel. Jacqueline Coley from Rotten Tomatoes shared the news that Daniel Kaluuya would not be back on Twitter. During an interview for NOPE, the Judas and the Black Messiah star shared that there were scheduling conflicts at play when it came to the Marvel sequel. A lot of the cast was assumed to be returning for Ryan Coogler's vast return to Wakanda. A lot of the actors from the first film have been pressed about their involvement and until now it seemed like the band was all back together. Working with Jordan Peele on NOPE probably was a huge draw for Kaluuya as the two teamed up for Get Out back in 2017. Now, Black Panther fans are going to wonder if there's any more familiar faces who might not show up for the big celebration in a few short months.

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO