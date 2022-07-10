ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel Fans Are Already Sharing Thor 5 Hopes and Predictions

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThor: Love and Thunder is barreling forward with a massive opening weekend box office haul, tallying just over $302 million in its first weekend in theaters. Though Marvel Studios has yet to announce it, chances are the franchise is getting a record-setting fifth flick, becoming the first property within the Marvel...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Busi Lurayi, Star of How to Ruin Christmas and ER, Dies Suddenly

Busisiwe Lurayi, the South African actress best known for her role as Tumi on Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas, has died. In a social media post by her management team at Eye Media Artists, it was revealed that Lurayi was found deceased at her residence on Sunday night. Lurayi was in her mid-30s.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Moon Knight Is About to Clash With Marvel's Next Supernatural Disney+ Hero

Two Disney+ supernatural heroes are on a collision course in an upcoming Marvel annual. Moon Knight has been defending the passengers of the night at his Midnight Mission in the pages of his own solo series by writer Jed MacKay. This October sees the release of Moon Knight Annual #1, a double-sized issue from Jed MacKay and artist Federico Sabbatini, who has already provided art in select issues of Moon Knight and the Devil's Reign: Moon Knight one-shot. The story reunites Moon Knight and Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night, who Marc Spector shares a bloody history with.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Its New X-Men Team

The time has come for the second annual Hellfire Gala, which means a new team of X-Men has officially been introduced. The current roster starring in Marvel's monthly X-Men comic was unveiled during last year's Hellfire Gala. With us now on Year 2, it's time for Krakoa's mutant population to elect a new lineup. Marvel opened the ballots back in January to let fans vote on the last member of the X-Men, with a wide selection of fan-favorite heroes to choose from. While some current X-Men members chose to stay on a team, a new batch of unlikely candidates are also revealed.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Photos Reveal New Look at Hulk, Titania, and More

The countdown has officially begun for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the live-action series debuting on Disney+ in a little over a month. The series will be led by Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, who will be surrounded by a surprising ensemble cast. This cast is sure to contribute an epic and hilarious experience for viewers, and a new series of photos officially released by Disney+ provide a new look at what that will entail. The She-Hulk photos, which you can check out below, provide new glimpses at Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as characters like Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Mary MacPheeran / Titania (Jameela Jamil).
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Taika Waititi
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Taps Into Kaido's Might

One Piece is now gearing up for the final saga of the long running action manga, and one awesome cosplay is truly tapping into how much has changed with Kaido over the years! When Kaido was first introduced to the series, he was an invincible being that somehow could not die despite his seeming desire to do so. We then got the fullest look at the Emperor of the Seas during the events of the Wano Country arc as Luffy and the others made their way to take down both he and Big Mom during the biggest war of the series to date.
COMICS
ComicBook

Sasha Banks Reveals Upcoming Appearance Following WWE Drama

All signs are pointing to the fact that Sasha Banks, and her tag-team partner Naomi, have left the WWE, following a controversial walk-out prior to a Monday Night Raw. Claiming that they "weren't respected enough as the tag-team champions", World Wrestling Entertainment has yet to officially confirm if Banks has left the organization. While Banks' return to the ring hasn't been confirmed at this point, it's been revealed via social media where to expect Sasha Banks to show up next which might shed some light as to whether the popular wrestler has left the WWE and what her next steps might be.
WWE
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Gets Poster

Earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh and all related characters entered the public domain, allowing anyone to bring to life any story they'd like with the series, with one of the first and most viral takes on the material being the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The film has earned its first poster, which was unveiled by Dread Central. The new film is far from the first time a seemingly innocuous concept was twisted and reimagined into unsettling ways, but by getting to use the actual Winnie the Pooh franchise, it surely takes the terror to new levels. Stay tuned for details on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Comics#Thor Movie#Marvel Fans Are
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Promo Teases Its First Suicidal Form Yet

The title of main antagonist of the Granolah the Survivor Arc has shifted from Granolah himself to the strongest member of the criminal organization known as the Heeters, Gas, and a new preview of Dragon Ball Super's manga gives us a closer look at a suicidal transformation that has arisen from this latest Shonen storyline. With Goku relying on the power of Ultra Instinct and Vegeta receiving a new form via Ultra Ego in this new arc, it would seem that the clock is ticking for Gas himself as his wish to become the strongest being in the universe came with a price.
COMICS
ComicBook

Scream 6 Adds Ready or Not and Spider-Man Stars

Scream 6 is adding some familiar faces from Ready or Not and Spider-Man to the mix for the sequel. Bloody Disgusting reports that Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori are joining the cast. New York will actually play host to the action this time around. Radio Silence are back to direct Scream 6 after such success with the last movie. From that previous effort are returning faces Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega. Others coming back for another date with Ghostface are Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra. Scream 5 really reinvigorated the fanbase for the beloved horror series. For a long time people had wondered if a give reinterpretation would be the film to really jolt the franchise back into the public consciousness. When it comes to meta horror movies, Scream is really a standard-bearer. Now, the incoming project will have one of the faces of the modern genre along for the ride.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers Attack the Eternals and X-Men Get a Vision of War in Judgment Day #1 (Exclusive)

The time has come for three of Marvel's signature franchises to go to war in A.X.E.: Judgment Day. The next big Marvel blockbuster event comes from creators Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti, and pits the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals against each other. Judgment Day's main conflict is between the Eternals and X-Men, after the latter's big secret of mutant resurrection becomes public knowledge. The Eternals see mutants being able to revive themselves as an excess deviation, which means they must be put down. Earth's Mightiest Heroes find themselves caught in the middle, as they attempt to stop both groups from destroying each other, and the world.
COMICS
ComicBook

Black Panther and Nope Star Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Almost Gave Up on Acting

There was a time not too long ago that Daniel Kaluuya thought of giving up the art of acting. The Black Panther star made the revelation in a chat with Nope helmer and frequent collaborator Jordan Peele in a piece for Essence. According to the Oscar-winning actor, he was having a hard time getting roles and feeling welcome in the craft.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Movie Shares Release Date

The genre of Isekai is a hot ticket item in the world of anime today, with some big examples that fit the bill being The Rising of the Shield Hero, Overlord, Sword Art Online, and more. Now, one of the biggest series with the weirdest names is set to receive its first movie, as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has revealed when the movie will hit the big screen in the East with new art and a new poster that brings back some of Isekai's biggest heroes and villains.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives The Saiyan Prince Vegeta A Fem Makeover

The Prince of all Saiyans has changed by leaps and bounds over the course of the Dragon Ball franchise, going from a world-destroying tyrant to an Earth-bound Z-Fighter most interested in defeating Son Goku in a fight. With Vegeta currently learning such transformations as Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Ego, he has grown exponentially in power, but some clever cosplay takes us back to the look he sported from his earliest appearances in Dragon Ball Z, seeking the Dragon Balls in order to gain immortality while having no problem in eliminating anyone that got in his way.
COMICS
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Gets New Teaser

One of the most consistently acclaimed and unsettling series on streaming platforms is Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, with a new teaser for Season 5 of the series having been unveiled. Based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, the series debuted at a time when it was considered a dystopic view of the country, only for each passing year to see the storyline more closely mirror real-world events in disturbing ways. You can check out the teaser for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 above before the gripping series makes its return to Hulu on September 14th.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He's Not Returning for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

One big star from Black Panther is not going to be in the sequel. Jacqueline Coley from Rotten Tomatoes shared the news that Daniel Kaluuya would not be back on Twitter. During an interview for NOPE, the Judas and the Black Messiah star shared that there were scheduling conflicts at play when it came to the Marvel sequel. A lot of the cast was assumed to be returning for Ryan Coogler's vast return to Wakanda. A lot of the actors from the first film have been pressed about their involvement and until now it seemed like the band was all back together. Working with Jordan Peele on NOPE probably was a huge draw for Kaluuya as the two teamed up for Get Out back in 2017. Now, Black Panther fans are going to wonder if there's any more familiar faces who might not show up for the big celebration in a few short months.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Cosplay Puts Creative New Spin on Saitama

One hilarious One-Punch Man cosplay surprises with a creative new spin on Saitama in an unexpected way! When One-Punch Man first hit the scene, the webcomic turned manga (and later anime) really took off with fans thanks to its pretty unique hook. Imagining a hero who ended up training himself to be so strong that all of his fights end with a single punch, the series then became about all of the less strong heroes around Saitama who had been trying their best to keep themselves alive until Saitama hit the scene. In fact, it's still going on to this day in the latest chapters of the manga.
COMICS
ComicBook

DOTA: Dragon's Blood Book 3 Reveals New Trailer

Netflix has certainly been no stranger to adapting some big names in the video game industry with animated and live-action series of their own, with two of the biggest examples being Castlevania and The Witcher specifically. Now, one of the biggest game adaptations that the streaming service has created is set to return with its third season later this summer and has released a new trailer to give fans a better idea of what challenges the Dragon Knight and his fellow heroes will hit next.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy