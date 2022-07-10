ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleckley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Houston, Laurens, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Tift, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift; Worth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cook, western Berrien, eastern Mitchell, Colquitt, southern Tift and southern Worth Counties through 230 PM EDT At 140 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking merging storms and boundaries which could lbecome strong along a line extending from near Norman Park to 8 miles east of Camilla. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moultrie, Adel, Pelham, Camilla, Nashville, Tifton, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Sale City, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Minton and Scooterville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atkinson; Coffee; Jeff Davis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coffee, northwestern Atkinson and western Jeff Davis Counties through 245 PM EDT At 156 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pridgen to near Willacoochee. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Douglas, Hazlehurst, Willacoochee, Broxton, Ambrose, Pridgen, West Green, Snipesville and Denton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Irwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ben Hill; Irwin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Irwin, north central Berrien, northeastern Tift and southeastern Ben Hill Counties through 215 PM EDT At 132 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Mystic, or 9 miles northeast of Tifton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Tifton, Mystic, Gladys, Osierfield, Harding, Waterloo, Pinetta, Ashton, Irwinville, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Irwinville Airport and Wray. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA

