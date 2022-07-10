Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Houston, Laurens, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift; Worth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cook, western Berrien, eastern Mitchell, Colquitt, southern Tift and southern Worth Counties through 230 PM EDT At 140 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking merging storms and boundaries which could lbecome strong along a line extending from near Norman Park to 8 miles east of Camilla. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moultrie, Adel, Pelham, Camilla, Nashville, Tifton, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Sale City, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Minton and Scooterville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BERRIEN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO