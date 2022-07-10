Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near a lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hancock; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK COUNTIES At 218 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Lakeville, or 28 miles southeast of Lincoln, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Grand Lake Stream. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 46 MINUTES AGO