FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a 70-year-old man at gunpoint, according to a Facebook post from Fairfield Police Department. On July 7 around 10:30 am. FPD responded to reports of a robbery at gunpoint near the 1500 block of Gulf Drive. Officers found the 70-year-old victim and were given a video of the incident. The victim’s cell phone had been stolen, but was located nearby when detectives began investigating.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO