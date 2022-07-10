ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend to death and then attempting to get rid of the evidence, according to his arrest report. Brian Burns,...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Woman arrested after chasing man with scissors and threatening him

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sapphira Crawford, 46, is behind bars after Gainesville police say she threatened to kill a man while chasing him with scissors. Officers say Crawford called 911 Wednesday night, saying a man she lives with had hit her. She told dispatch “I’m going to kill him tonight.”...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested after allegedly choking woman and holding gun to her head

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – John Francis Schmitt, Jr., 38, was arrested yesterday following a Monday night incident in which he allegedly choked a woman, held a gun to her head, kept her from leaving the residence, and took her phone to prevent her from calling for help. The incident began...
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man arrested, charged with homicide, evidence tampering

Gainesville police arrested a man for allegedly murdering a Gainesville woman at a hotel about two miles from UF’s campus this weekend. Brian Burns, a 25-year-old Gainesville resident, faces homicide and evidence tampering charges, according to a Gainesville Police Department arrest report. He is being held at the Alachua County jail on a $2 million bond.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Man arrested after shooting stolen gun in backyard

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Zaytarious Chisolm, 20, after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived near Southwood Apartments, they determined Chisolm was firing a gun in a nearby backyard. Officers say they found a loaded stolen gun that Chisolm was using. He is charged with firing a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dna#Violent Crime
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville woman arrested for throwing picture frame at boyfriend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Maliyah Renee Clark, 18, was arrested Monday after throwing a picture frame into the back of a man at The Crossing at Santa Fe, hours after loud repetitive pounding sounds and screams were heard from an apartment. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies, responding around 4 a.m. to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Pair arrested for drug trafficking after car chase near Micanopy

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Raeqwon Emmanuel Munnerlyn, 26, of Ocala, and Victoria Lauren Piediscalzo, 25, of Belleview, were arrested yesterday after a car chase in the Micanopy area. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper saw their car traveling at 67 mph in a 45 mph zone on US Hwy...
MICANOPY, FL
mycbs4.com

Missing Marion County woman found dead, no foul play suspected

Missing woman, 63-year-old Deborah Gutierrez, was found dead yesterday, July 12th. Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Public Information Officer, Zachary Moore, says there is currently no foul play suspected in her death. Gutierrez was reported missing on July 8th, Moore says. Moore says she was last seen on the night...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCTV

Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for answers after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Live Oak over the weekend. The sheriff says neighbors heard gunshots at around 6:30 Saturday morning in a subdivision near 167th Rd. and 40th...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man in Clay County is dead after he crashed his car

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in Clay County. The driver was traveling southbound on SR 23 Wednesday when it ran off the roadway. It went into the median and crossed into the northbound side. The vehicle went airborne and cleared a fence. The...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with pulling gun on neighbor during dog dispute

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marcel Hernandez Ibanez, 30, was arrested early this morning after allegedly pulling out a gun during a dispute with a neighbor over a dog. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an armed disturbance last night at 7:23 p.m. at Mayfair Apartments (7600 block of SW 58th Lane). The victim reportedly said he was walking his dog when Hernandez Ibanez began arguing with him, saying his dog was a nuisance. The victim reportedly said that Hernandez Ibanez threatened to harm him and that Hernandez Ibanez reached into his pocket and pulled out a black handgun with white night sights that looked like a 9mm. The victim reportedly said Hernandez Ibanez’ finger was on the trigger, although the gun was pointed at the ground; he said he was in fear for his life, called 911, and left the area. Two other witnesses reportedly heard the dispute and confirmed the victim’s account, including hearing a click that could have been made by a gun, but they did not see the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents react to a shooting that happened over the weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents that witnessed a shooting in Gainesville over the weekend fear crime in their neighborhood. This happened on SW 26th Terrace when people heard rounds of gunshots at approximately 2:00 a.m. Gainesville Police Department reported that a four-year-old was injured and was taken to the hospital.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Marion County deputies issue Purple Alert for missing Ocala man

OCALA, Fla. – A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Ocala man Monday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Purple Alert is for Luis Ortiz, 38, who was last seen Sunday at about 10 a.m. leaving his home at 10 Carry Back Road in Ocala, deputies said.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with firing AR-15 from a moving car

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Cody Bryce Voitle, 25, was arrested last night for allegedly firing an AR-15 from the window of a moving car, along with other charges. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call just before 6 p.m. that someone was shooting a firearm from the vehicle in from of the caller on SR 45. After locating and stopping the car, the deputy reported that Voitle was sitting in the back seat of the car and that he refused an order to walk back to the patrol vehicle and then began opposing all orders from deputies. The deputy wrote that shell casings dropped from his clothes onto the road while he was being detained.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy