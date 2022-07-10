TOMS RIVER: DOG BITE

While on patrol today our officers spotted a lemonade stand in the Jackson Gardens development and stopped briefly to support the local fundraiser. Sarah and Emmalyn are selling lemonade to raise funds which will be donated to the people of Ukraine. Our officers are very proud of the work Sarah and Emmalyn are doing to support those in need. Sarah and Emmalyn operated the stand in 90 degree heat but would not be deterred in accomplishing their mission to raise funds. Thank you Sarah and Emmalyn for the cold lemonade.

