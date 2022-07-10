TOMS RIVER: DOG BITE

What kind of person could have mistreated the pair of beagles found emaciated and abandoned near a Garden State Parkway exit in Ocean County?. That's the question workers at the Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter in Lacey Township have been asking since early July when the two dogs were found dumped near a Parkway exit in Waretown.
A woman who jumped into the ocean in Brigantine Wednesday attempting to save her two children is in critical condition, according to police. In a statement on Facebook, Brigantine Police said that two young children swimming in the ocean Wednesday morning before lifeguards were on duty were overpowered by the current. Police did not say on which beach this emergency situation occurred.
Shawn Michaels and 92.7 WOBM On Location This Saturday!. Join The Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District for their annual “Summer in the Street Festival”. The Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District's "goals are to preserve its cultural, historic, tourist and civic interests while accessing public and private resources to improve business profitability and property values. Downtown Toms River is managed by the Toms River Business Development Corporation, a not-for-profit corporation whose members are elected by the commercial property owners and business owners of the district."
Congratulations to Toms River Mayor’s Advisory Committee on Developmental Disabilities on the ribbon cutting for their fantastic project…a mobile sensory activation trailer to support autistic people, those suffering from PTSD and their families to enjoy Toms River’s many fun events!. In his remarks at the ribbon cutting,...
Toms River Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on August 2nd from 5-8 pm at Huddy Park. Lots of fun is planned such as face painting, games, food trucks, prizes and a DJ. Plan to come out and share some time with your neighbors and first responders.
STAFFORD – A 15-year-old girl suffered several injuries after being hit by a car on Route 72 Wednesday night, police said. The victim was stuck around 7:10 p.m. near the area of West Bay Avenue, Stafford Township Police Department said. Dale Ritchie, 22, of Manahawkin, was driving a 2012...
The Lakewood and Manchester Police Departments join together for National Night Out. Below is their information on the event. National Night Out, which will be held at Lake Horicon in Lakehurst, NJ on August 2, 2022, gives our departments the opportunity to interact with the Lakehurst and Manchester communities we serve.
While on patrol today our officers spotted a lemonade stand in the Jackson Gardens development and stopped briefly to support the local fundraiser. Sarah and Emmalyn are selling lemonade to raise funds which will be donated to the people of Ukraine. Our officers are very proud of the work Sarah and Emmalyn are doing to support those in need. Sarah and Emmalyn operated the stand in 90 degree heat but would not be deterred in accomplishing their mission to raise funds. Thank you Sarah and Emmalyn for the cold lemonade.
There was an earlier accident at Route 9 and 571 with a motorcycle down and a hit and run. No description of the vehicle that fled the scene is available at this time. Motorcycle rider was flown to the hospital by medivac from Port Royal Drive, Berkeley. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: ROAD...
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a kitchen fire on the 1100 block of Ocean Terrace. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
For the second time in a month, a man was caught on security camera breaking into a home in central Pennsylvania, police say. The most recent time, he was spotted entering the back porch of a home in the 2700 block of Clearbrook Blvd. in Manchester Township around 1:32 a.m. July 10, according to Northern York County Regional police.
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least three major food stores have closed in the Garden State. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
Manchester Division of Emergency Services shared this on their Facebook page today. Today Manchester Division of Emergency Services Emts & Fire Fighters stopped by one one of our young residents Lemonade stands. It was delicious, Thank you for having us. Media and Photo courtesy of Manchester Division of Emergency Services.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has achieved 100 percent containment of a 98-acre wildfire in Wharton State Forest off Maple Branch and Bulltown roads. Yesterday Forest Fire Service crews conducted a backfiring operation which aided in containment efforts. Batsto Village has reopened. The...
“Distract and Grab” Thefts – What they are and how to protect yourself!. A “distract and grab” theft is a method of crime used by thieves, typically targeting shoppers or victims who are alone. The theft can happen in a variety of places, often a grocery store, retail store, or in the parking lot of a bank or shopping plaza.
Sheriff Mastronardy issued the following statement regarding the loss of Joseph Klimakowski, lifetime member of Manchester EMS. OCSN extends its deepest condolences to Joseph’s family as well as his EMS family. On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff 911 we send...
Melissa Gibson is working to put together a fundraiser to help the family of Nicholas Cacciapaglia, the young man who was the victim in this accident. He was instrumental in contributing to his families household expenses. His family has suffered the worst loss parents can experience, the loss of their child.
