ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER: DOG BITE

By OCSN12
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMS is responding to Walgreens at Hooper Avenue...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite Rock 96.9

Ocean Co. Shelter Wonders Who Neglected, Dumped Beagles

What kind of person could have mistreated the pair of beagles found emaciated and abandoned near a Garden State Parkway exit in Ocean County?. That's the question workers at the Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter in Lacey Township have been asking since early July when the two dogs were found dumped near a Parkway exit in Waretown.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Mom Critical After Trying to Save Young Kids on Brigantine, NJ, Beach

A woman who jumped into the ocean in Brigantine Wednesday attempting to save her two children is in critical condition, according to police. In a statement on Facebook, Brigantine Police said that two young children swimming in the ocean Wednesday morning before lifeguards were on duty were overpowered by the current. Police did not say on which beach this emergency situation occurred.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Summer in the Street Festival is this Saturday in Beautiful Downtown Toms River, NJ

Shawn Michaels and 92.7 WOBM On Location This Saturday!. Join The Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District for their annual “Summer in the Street Festival”. The Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District's "goals are to preserve its cultural, historic, tourist and civic interests while accessing public and private resources to improve business profitability and property values. Downtown Toms River is managed by the Toms River Business Development Corporation, a not-for-profit corporation whose members are elected by the commercial property owners and business owners of the district."
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: RIBBON CUTTING FOR NEW MOBILE SENSORY ACTIVATION TRAILER

Congratulations to Toms River Mayor’s Advisory Committee on Developmental Disabilities on the ribbon cutting for their fantastic project…a mobile sensory activation trailer to support autistic people, those suffering from PTSD and their families to enjoy Toms River’s many fun events!. In his remarks at the ribbon cutting,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Lifestyle
Toms River, NJ
Pets & Animals
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

Toms River Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on August 2nd from 5-8 pm at Huddy Park. Lots of fun is planned such as face painting, games, food trucks, prizes and a DJ. Plan to come out and share some time with your neighbors and first responders.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Hit By Car On Route 72

STAFFORD – A 15-year-old girl suffered several injuries after being hit by a car on Route 72 Wednesday night, police said. The victim was stuck around 7:10 p.m. near the area of West Bay Avenue, Stafford Township Police Department said. Dale Ritchie, 22, of Manahawkin, was driving a 2012...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANAHAWKIN: UPDATE ON PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT ON 72 WEST

On Wednesday evening, July 13th, 2022 at approximately 7:10 PM, the Stafford Township Police Department responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Route 72 in the area of West Bay Avenue. At-scene investigation indicated a 2012 black Toyota Tacoma driven by Dale Ritchie, 22 years old of Manahawkin,...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MULCH FIRE

Firemen extinguished a mulch fire at the municipal parking lot. Mulch fires are occurring all over today. If you have mulch on your property you should take the time to wet it down to avoid a fire.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Bite#Church Road#Ems
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER/LAKEHURST: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

The Lakewood and Manchester Police Departments join together for National Night Out. Below is their information on the event. National Night Out, which will be held at Lake Horicon in Lakehurst, NJ on August 2, 2022, gives our departments the opportunity to interact with the Lakehurst and Manchester communities we serve.
LAKEHURST, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: POLICE COOL OFF WITH SOME ICE COLD LEMONADE

While on patrol today our officers spotted a lemonade stand in the Jackson Gardens development and stopped briefly to support the local fundraiser. Sarah and Emmalyn are selling lemonade to raise funds which will be donated to the people of Ukraine. Our officers are very proud of the work Sarah and Emmalyn are doing to support those in need. Sarah and Emmalyn operated the stand in 90 degree heat but would not be deterred in accomplishing their mission to raise funds. Thank you Sarah and Emmalyn for the cold lemonade.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: HIT AND RUN

There was an earlier accident at Route 9 and 571 with a motorcycle down and a hit and run. No description of the vehicle that fled the scene is available at this time. Motorcycle rider was flown to the hospital by medivac from Port Royal Drive, Berkeley. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: ROAD...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: KITCHEN FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a kitchen fire on the 1100 block of Ocean Terrace. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Pets
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: EMT’s AND FIRE FIGHTERS STOPPED FOR A COOL LEMONADE

Manchester Division of Emergency Services shared this on their Facebook page today. Today Manchester Division of Emergency Services Emts & Fire Fighters stopped by one one of our young residents Lemonade stands. It was delicious, Thank you for having us. Media and Photo courtesy of Manchester Division of Emergency Services.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: FOREST FIRE UPDATE

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has achieved 100 percent containment of a 98-acre wildfire in Wharton State Forest off Maple Branch and Bulltown roads. Yesterday Forest Fire Service crews conducted a backfiring operation which aided in containment efforts. Batsto Village has reopened. The...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DISTRACT AND GRAB THEFT

“Distract and Grab” Thefts – What they are and how to protect yourself!. A “distract and grab” theft is a method of crime used by thieves, typically targeting shoppers or victims who are alone. The theft can happen in a variety of places, often a grocery store, retail store, or in the parking lot of a bank or shopping plaza.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: EMS LOSES A LIFETIME MEMBER

Sheriff Mastronardy issued the following statement regarding the loss of Joseph Klimakowski, lifetime member of Manchester EMS. OCSN extends its deepest condolences to Joseph’s family as well as his EMS family. On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff 911 we send...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy