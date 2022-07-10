ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, MT

Lightning strikes spark fires across western Montana

By Matti Olson Multimedia Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo fires were reported this week just...

Related
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update July 13

A severe thunderstorm watch until 9 pm from southwest to north central Montana, including Bozeman, Livingston, Great Falls, Lewistown and Havre. Storms may produce winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. Radar shows showers and thunderstorms scattered around the state. A heat advisory until 8 pm for south central...
MONTANA STATE
Helena National Forest reports wildfire in Little Belt Mountains

MISSOULA, Mont. — Helena National Forest officials say firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the east end of the Little Belt Mountains, which can be seen from Judith Gap and Harlowton. On Tuesday night, the fire was reported to be 10-15 acres. It is burning in steep, hard-to-access...
HELENA, MT
Supermoon shines bright over Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The supermoon shone bright over Big Sky Country Wednesday night. Viewers sent in photos. Benji Hegg caught it peaking over Mount Sentinel in the Missoula area. Amy Gunderson caught it with an orange hue over Butte. The moon was closest to earth last night, but it...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Be Prepared for Forest Fire Smoke in Montana This Season

As we start heating up in Montana and as our woods start drying out we know that fire season is on the horizon. Along with fire season in the west comes smoke. Some years are worse than others so it is best to be prepared. Not only do we get smoke from our local fires in Western Montana, but we also can get smoke from the states to the west of us Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and don’t forget our neighbors to the north Canada. For some of us it can be a nuisance but for others it can be a much more serious health matter.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Last week’s thunderstorms set new records for Montana

Last week’s flurry of thunderstorms across western Montana has launched 2022 into the record books for severe weather. That’s according to the Missoula National Weather Service, which on Twitter on July 10 said it issued 50 severe thunderstorm warnings last week alone — the most warnings in one week and one month ever recorded by the station.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Staying safe during smoke and fire season

MISSOULA, Mont. - Temperatures are heating up across the state displaying that fire season could be just around the corner. Smoke levels will vary but hitting hazardous zones should be a sign for people to go inside. Although summer is the time to go outside and explore, fire smoke can affect everyone differently.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Daily fishing restrictions placed on lower Madison River

THREE FORKS, Mont. - Daily fishing restrictions are being placed on the lower Madison River to reduce fish stress and mortality during high water temperatures. The restriction has been activated after water temperatures in the lower Madison have exceeded 73 degrees Fahrenheit for three consecutive days. Montana Fish, Wildlife and...
THREE FORKS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Will the Passenger Train Through Bozeman Become a Reality?

This transportation proposal is closer to becoming a reality, which has many locals excited for the future. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work gaining support to bring back the southern Amtrak route through cities like Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula. This track will let you ride the train to Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Portland. Multiple counties, cities, and government officials from Montana have lended support to this initiative, and there has recently been another major endorsement.
BOZEMAN, MT
KTVH

Hazardous algal blooms identified in two Montana waterways

HELENA — Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued two caution advisories for harmful algal blooms in the state. One of the warnings is for the Duck Creek Campground along Canyon Ferry lake this location has been confirmed to have harmful toxins. "They are an overgrowth of a certain...
HELENA, MT
Field & Stream

Montana Teen Lands State Record Golden Shiner—And It’s a Whopper (As Shiners Go)

Fifteen-year-old Sam Grisak of Great Falls, Montana, is in the record books with a beast of a…baitfish. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks heralded the haul with a press release and a Facebook post on Friday. The golden shiner tipped the scales at 0.03 pounds and measured 4.41 inches, with a 2.6 inch girth. The record-setting slab, which stretched almost all the way across the teen angler’s palm when he posed for a photo, also holds the distinction of being the first golden shiner ever submitted to the FWP’s record book.
GREAT FALLS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Sadly, Relocated Montana Grizzly Bears Not Relocated Far Enough

It has not been a good couple of weeks for black bears or grizzly bears in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that four bears have been euthanized in the early days of summer, as their habitual eating habits brought them in too close of proximity to humans. And while never-ending arguments are made that we are invading too much of their space, and that careless unsecured food supplies are often to blame, unfortunately, the bears still aren't going to win.
MONTANA STATE

