New Orleans, LA

Letters: Justices undermine pro-life claim by limiting EPA power to regulate emissions

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade is not truly pro-life. If they were, the justices would not have undermined the...

eenews.net

EPA faces legal dead ends after SCOTUS climate decision

Regulators at EPA will have to draft fresh carbon rules for power plants without knowing if they’ll survive the legal uncertainty created by the Supreme Court’s climate decision last month. That thrusts the agency into a yearslong process of writing rules to reduce power sector emissions with the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Analysis finds US on track to cut emissions 24-35% by 2030 – far short of Biden’s climate goal

The United States is on track to reduce its carbon footprint by 24-35 per cent by 2030 – significantly short of President Joe Biden’s goal, and the country’s promise under the global Paris Agreement. The US has pledged to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in half by the end of the decade, from 2005 levels. The new independent assessment, from the influential thinktank Rhodium Group, revealed that while the outlook had improved since last year, the emissions cut still fell far short. Additionally, the group noted that the change was largely down to slowing economic growth around the world and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

The Constitution Isn’t Working

On the last day of the Supreme Court’s most recent term, the Court released two cases that highlight a challenge to American democracy—a challenge that is the direct result of one of the Founders’ more consequential miscalculations. They granted Congress more power than any other branch of government, and they mistakenly thought Congress would possess a sense of institutional responsibility and authority. Instead it is largely a partisan body, drained of any sense of independent civic duty, and American democracy suffers as a result.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The real-world consequences of green extremism

Glorious pictures from the edge of the universe have arrived on Earth just when events here force us to consider the possibility that governments are run by aliens. They are so out of touch with common sense that they must come from other planets. The James Webb Space Telescope, a...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Most liberal reporters OK with news bias

People overwhelmingly agree that all sides should be covered equally in news stories, but most journalists from liberal outfits don’t believe it is deserved, according to a new survey. The latest Pew Research Center poll found that, among reporters who say their outlet’s audience leans left, 30% support “equal...
AMERICAS
Washington Examiner

Affluent white female Democrats push away Hispanic and working-class voters

This ain’t your grandfather’s Democratic Party anymore. In fact, your grandfather is probably a Republican now. A political realignment is on the horizon while affluent white Democrats ignore kitchen table issues. The New York Times continues to release data from the most recent Siena College poll. Data published...
ELECTIONS
Phys.org

Synchronization of firearm background check data reveals acquisition patterns

How has gun background check data—an accepted proxy of firearm sales—trended during the past 20 years?. In the journal Chaos, researchers from New York University and Northeastern University explore the factors driving background checks, whether coordination between U.S. states may exist, and if one state exerts any influence over others in terms of enacting gun laws or acquiring firearms.
DONALD TRUMP
CBS Baltimore

Montgomery County police warn officers will enforce law against disturbing peace outside Supreme Court justices' homes

(CNN) -- The Montgomery County Police Department says it will begin enforcing a Maryland law against disturbing the peace after more than two months of regular protests outside the homes of US Supreme Court justices. "Please note: MCPD supports the first amendment right to protest, however anyone violating the disorderly conduct statute, may be subject to arrest. Applicable laws regarding protests in Montgomery County have been added to the MCPD website," police tweeted Wednesday evening. The local police agency told CNN it will not necessarily clear protesters outside of justices' homes for simply gathering, but will enforce statutes against disturbing...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Moderates are no longer welcome in the Democratic Party

Democrats love supporting women — unless those women defend their identity and deny the idea that males can become females. Maud Maron is a centrist Democratic candidate in New York’s 10th Congressional District. She’s pushed back on COVID policies that kept children masked in schools into 2022. She calls for investment in law enforcement rather than defunding the police. She publicly questions gender ideology and opposes including men in women’s sports (her Twitter bio includes #IStandWithJKRowling). Yet she remains, as Suzy Weiss called her, “one of those classic big-city liberals — pro-choice, a longtime public defender at Legal Aid, a Bernie Sanders contributor.”
POLITICS
AFP

US gun regulation agency fills empty director post after seven years

The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the federal agency overseeing gun regulations, which had lacked a permanent director for over seven years. "After years of obstruction by the gun lobby, the Senate has finally confirmed a permanent director to lead the ATF," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
psychologytoday.com

CPTSD Nation

Over 3,000 mass shootings have taken place in the United States since the Sandy Hook massacre nearly 10 years ago. We can expect the number of people suffering from Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to increase with each mass shooting. Engaging young people with school programs that instill compassion, empathy,...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
City Journal

Denying Reality on Immigration

Immigration has long been integral to America’s national identity, but our citizenry has also historically been united by what Abraham Lincoln called “the political religion of the nation”—a shared reverence for our Constitution and laws. Indeed, while Americans tend to support immigration as an ideal, many intuitively sense that something has gone badly awry with an immigration system overrun with illegality. And the facts support that intuition. According to Census Bureau statistics, immigrants’ share of the U.S. population rose more from 1990 to 2010 than during any other 20-year period since these figures were first recorded in 1850—from 7.9 percent to 12.9 percent (up 5 percentage points). This broke the previous record set from 1850 to 1870, when it rose from 9.7 percent to 14.4 percent (up 4.7 percentage points). In other words, immigration reshaped the composition of the population more significantly from 1990 to 2010 than over any prior 20-year period since at least 1850, including during the great waves of immigration of the late nineteenth century. While the Census Bureau couldn’t collect reliable statistics on immigrants’ share of the U.S. population during the most recent decennial census—largely because it adopted Covid policies that kept it from going door-to-door during much of 2020—its (generally less reliable) annual surveys indicate that immigrants’ share of the U.S. population continued to rise from 2010 to 2020, though not by as much as over the previous few decades.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

California blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gun makers and dealers in California will be required to block firearms sales to anyone they have “reasonable cause to believe is at substantial risk” of using a gun illegally or of harming themselves or others, under a new law that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed. It’s a subjective requirement that goes farther than current background checks or prohibitions on selling guns to people prohibited from owning them. The regulation is part of the new law creating a good conduct code for gun makers and dealers that also allows anyone who suffers harm from violations to sue. The bill was one of more than a dozen adding to California’s already strict gun regulations that were sent to Newsom, a Democrat, by state lawmakers before they left for their monthlong summer recess.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

This Appeal Asks the Supreme Court To Reject Warrantless Gun Seizures Justified by 'Special Needs'

The Supreme Court last year unanimously ruled that police could not rely on a "community caretaking exception" to justify their warrantless seizure of firearms from the home of a man who had consented to a psychiatric evaluation after a dispute with his wife. Yet six months later, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit approved a warrantless seizure of firearms in strikingly similar circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS

