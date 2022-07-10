Nashville community activist attending Safer Communities Act bill signing
By Sharon Danquah
WSMV
3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville community activist is heading to the White House to be recognized for her work in fighting against gun violence. Clemmie Greenlee has been invited to meet with bipartisan leaders about the Safer Communities Act that will be signed Monday by President Joe Biden....
