Dallas, TX

Pavelski finishes second to Romo at American Century Golf Championship

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStars forward takes former Cowboys QB to second playoff hole at celebrity tournament. Joe Pavelski was close, but not close enough at the 2022 American Century Celebrity (ACC) Golf Championship on Sunday. The Dallas Stars forward went all the way to a second playoff hole but lost to former...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Malkin re-signing with Penguins may be 'problematic,' Burke says: report

Forward who helped Pittsburgh win Cup three times will become free agent Wednesday. Evgeni Malkin will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Wednesday, but there is still a chance the center re-signs with the Pittsburgh Penguins. "The window is still open, but the timing is problematic," Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Sabres sign trio of defensemen to 1-year deals

The Sabres have signed defensemen Kale Clague and Jeremy Davies to one-year, two-way contracts each worth $750,000. The team has also signed defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract worth $800,000. Clague, 24, played an NHL career-high 36 games last season for the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens,...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Haula Acquired from Boston | RELEASE

The Devils send forward Pavel Zacha to Bruins in the trade. The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Erik Haula via trade from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Pavel Zacha. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Haula, 31, joins the Devils after spending...
NHL
NHL

Being Named Avalanche GM 'A Dream Come True' for MacFarland

The Colorado Avalanche kicked off the start of a busy week - with free agency beginning on Wednesday at noon ET - with the news that Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic has been named President of Hockey Operations, while Assistant General Manager Chris MacFarland has been named General Manager as announced by the club on Monday morning.
DENVER, CO
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild Adds Three to Hockey Operations Staff

Matt Harder, David MacLean and Cody McLeod join the Wild staff ahead of 2022-23 season. Saint Paul, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Matt Harder Strength and Conditioning Coach, David MacLean Pro Scout and Cody McLeod Player Development Coach.
NHL
NHL

Blues extend qualifying offers to 6 restricted free agents

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have extended qualifying offers to six of its restricted free agents. Players that received qualifying offers are Niko Mikkola, Scott Perunovich, Klim Kostin, Hugh McGing, Will Bitten and Nathan Todd. By extending qualifying offers, the Blues will retain contract negotiation rights with these...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Blackhawks honor Keith's long career with tribute video

Defenseman announced retirement after 17 seasons on Tuesday. The Chicago Blackhawks honored Duncan Keith in a sweet way. A tribute video featuring highlights of Keith's career with Chicago was posted to the Blackhawks Twitter account. Clips in the video included Keith's three Stanley Cup championships, his two Norris Trophy awards and funny skits he did as a member of the Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Derek Lalonde thrilled about new additions to Red Wings coaching staff

The Detroit Red Wings welcomed more than just nine prospects and a goalie via trade to the organization last week. Last Friday, Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman and newly minted head coach Derek Lalonde announced Detroit hired Bob Boughner as an associate coach and Alex Westlund as a goaltending coach.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Campbell's puppy rocks Oilers jersey after signing

Goalie inked five-year deal with Edmonton Wednesday. Jack Campbell's puppy is excited to move to Edmonton. The adorable pooch rocked an Oilers jersey after the goalie signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the team on Wednesday. The young canine isn't Campbell's only fur baby. He also has a cat...
NHL
NHL

Flyers sign forward Nicolas Deslauriers to four year contract

Forward inks deal worth $1.75M annually to join Flyers. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed free agent forward Nicolas Deslauriers to a four-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75M, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/1991), split last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

Forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney have been made offers. Saint Paul, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made qualifying offers to forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney. The Wild did not make a qualifying offer to goaltender Dereck...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing David Perron to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $4.75 million. goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

FLAMES SIGN FOUR FREE AGENTS, RE-SIGN PAIR OF DEFENCEMEN

CLARK BISHOP - CENTRE. HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 200 lbs. DRAFTED: CAR - 5th round (127th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft. HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 191 lbs. DRAFTED: CLB - 2nd round (31st overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft. TERM: One-year, two-way contract. AAV: $750,000. DENNIS GILBERT - DEFENCE. BORN: Buffalo,...
NHL
NHL

Giroux contract latest splash by new-look Senators

There is an optimistic buzz in the Canadian capital about the Senators after the moves they've made recently. Giroux, who grew up in the Ottawa area, said it helped with his decision to sign a three-year, $19.5 million contract Wednesday. The 34-year-old forward has 923 points (294 goals, 629 assists) in 1,018 regular-season games and 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 95 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers.
NHL
NHL

2022 NHL Draft first-round pick signings tracker

The 32 players picked in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract. More could sign as we make our way through the 2022-23 season. Here is a look at which players have...
NHL
NHL

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Complete list of signings by team, available players. Forward Claude Giroux signs three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Ottawa Senators. A comprehensive list of all 2022 NHL free agents and signings, including stories and analysis. NOTE: Some of these players may have recently signed with their respective team; however, their...
NHL
NHL

2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker

The San Jose Sharks trade Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Carolina Hurricanes for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a 2023 3rd Round pick. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since July 13, 2022. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Avalanche Signs Jonas Johansson

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Jonas Johansson to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Johansson, 26, began the 2021-22 campaign with the Avalanche, posting a 3-2-1 record, 3.73 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in nine outings before being claimed by the Florida Panthers off waivers on Dec. 13, 2021. He appeared in two contests for Florida and one game with the Panthers' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Talbot traded to Senators by Wild

Ottawa acquires goalie after dealing Murray to Maple Leafs; Minnesota signed Fleury last week. Cam Talbot was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the Minnesota Wild on Monday for Filip Gustavsson. The 35-year-old goalie was 32-12-4 with a 2.76 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 49 games...
NHL
NHL

CBJ sign David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk to three-year ELCs

Jiricek (sixth overall) and Mateychuk (12th overall) were selected by the club in the first round at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. Guarantee your chance to see David and Denton LIVE this season!. The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defensemen David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk to three-year entry level...
COLUMBUS, OH

