Washington, DC

Washington Nationals reinstate Hunter Harvey

By Nationals Communications
Dodger Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Nationals returned from rehabilitation assignment and reinstated right-handed pitcher Hunter Harvey from the 60-day Injured List and optioned right-handed pitcher Joan Adon to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday....

curlyw.mlblogs.com

Comments / 1

 

