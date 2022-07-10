ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

The Kane County Cougars plan to host the world’s largest dog wedding

By Andrew Harris
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChairman, CEO, President, and Owner of the Kane County Cougars Dr. Bob Froehlich joins Steve Dale, to discuss...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago’s new underground rat tour

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly: The man behind Chicago’s Ugly Buildings tour was inspired by a client whose young cousin wanted a tour that focused on rats.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Pierogi Fest Takes A Stand of Sorts!

Pierogi Fest that wacky, goofy, off the wall festival that everyone looks forward to and held Friday July 29th (11AM to 11PM), Saturday July 30th (11 AM to 11 PM) and Sunday July 31st (11AM to 5PM because the chairman gets tired and wants to go home) in Downtown Whiting, Indiana is taking a stand, well… depending on the person, it might be sitting down.
WHITING, IN
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Watch out for Red-Winged Blackbirds at Rogers Park

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Dolci Amori Italian Bakery Now Open In Wicker Park, With Lakeview Location Opening Sunday: Restaurateur Ciro Longobardo is launching a series of Italian “pasticcerias” around Chicago, featuring items like a fiocco di neve “snowflake” pastry and more traditional options.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kane County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Kane County, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Kane County, IL
Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Kane County, IL
Lifestyle
wgnradio.com

Chicago liqueur company does well and does good

Sourcing organic and non-GMO ingredients from local farmers, including the Urban Autism Solution farm on the near West Side. When Jordan Tepper and his partners decided to reimagine the liqueur industry, they made a point of not only sourcing organic and non-GMO ingredients, but sourcing them from local farmers. One farm, Urban Autism Solutions’ westside farm, Growing Solutions Farm, grows celery root for Apologue’s liqueur of the same name. Young adults with autism and other learning differences work at the farm to gain vocational and social skills, and Apologue Liqueurs donates 2% of sales back to Urban Autism Solutions. Tepper spoke with WGN’s Steve Alexander about how Apologue began and how it has expanded into pre-mixed cocktails, including margaritas for Chicago’s popular Big Star restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Kane County Cougars#Diamonds
Q985

One Illinois Animal Shelter’s Cages Are At ‘Critical Capacity’ and Need to Be Cleared ASAP

I don't know if the 4th of July fireworks are to blame, or just bad luck, but the cages at Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford are nearly at their bursting point. If you've ever considered adopting a pet, the time is now to do it! Winnebago County Animal Services isn't the only Stateline-area animal shelter that is nearing its capacity of pets to care for, but they ARE the only shelter that is hosting a discounted adoption event to help clear out their cages!
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

This is the Best Ice Cream Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

If you're looking for a sign to go ahead and just order the dessert, here it is. In honor of National Ice Cream Day coming up on Sunday, Yelp has released it's 2022 list of the best ice cream shops across North America, which includes "everything from fudge brownie and butter pecan to salted caramel, marshmallow, and peanut butter mashups."
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

There Are Underwater Invaders in Kane County Local Streams and Rivers

There are underwater invaders in our local streams and rivers and we want you to help us find them on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The culprit is the Rusty Crayfish — a tiny aquatic creature that’s an invasive species in Kane County. Help naturalists round up some rowdy Rusty Crayfish in an attempt to reduce their numbers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Jennifer Geer

What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Four Of America’s Best Hospitals Happen To Be In Illinois

Dang, my city doesn't have one of the best hospitals in America, but maybe yours does!. According to a new study, 4 of America's BEST hospitals happen to be in Illinois. I'm REALLY curious to see who made this list because I've never heard of a study comparing hospitals. How does one figure out if a hospital is the best?
ILLINOIS STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County’s Annual Recycling Extravaganza Draws Numbers Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels

According to Kane County Recycling Coordinator Clair Ryan, 778 vehicles with items to recycle drove through Saturday’s event in St. Charles. While the final numbers on what and how much people recycled will take time to tabulate, Ryan says 55 bicycles were collected. The used bicycles will be refurbished and donated back to communities where they are needed.
KANE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago is the 2nd Best City in the World, According to a New List

If you live in the Chicago area, you don't have to travel very far to visit the second-best city in the world, a new list says. According to the 2022 Time Out index, more than 20,000 city-dwellers ranked Chicago as the No. 2 city in the world based on nightlife, food and drink, arts and culture, along with affordability, walkability, public transportation and more.
CHICAGO, IL
wrfalp.com

Invasive Pest Threatens Hemlock Trees in Lakewood

The Wooly Hemlock Adelgid is threatening the Village of Lakewood‘s Hemlock trees. Resident Mary Seger, who lives by Ivy Lane and Winchester Road, spoke before the Village Board about receiving a call from another resident concerned about the trees, “When you know what to look for, you can see these little white dots, usually on the underside, but they’ll be on the top also of Eastern Hemlocks which are all over this village as you know.”
LAKEWOOD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy