The Kane County Cougars plan to host the world’s largest dog wedding

Sourcing organic and non-GMO ingredients from local farmers, including the Urban Autism Solution farm on the near West Side. When Jordan Tepper and his partners decided to reimagine the liqueur industry, they made a point of not only sourcing organic and non-GMO ingredients, but sourcing them from local farmers. One farm, Urban Autism Solutions’ westside farm, Growing Solutions Farm, grows celery root for Apologue’s liqueur of the same name. Young adults with autism and other learning differences work at the farm to gain vocational and social skills, and Apologue Liqueurs donates 2% of sales back to Urban Autism Solutions. Tepper spoke with WGN’s Steve Alexander about how Apologue began and how it has expanded into pre-mixed cocktails, including margaritas for Chicago’s popular Big Star restaurant.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO