Boca Burger Battle Returns! Saturday, July 16, 2022

The family-owned parlor that has been a staple in Coral Springs for decades has expanded into Boca Raton with its newest outpost. For indulgent, over-the-top sweet treats like its bright and refreshing milkshakes or sky-high ice cream cones (with more than 60 flavors to choose from), Larry’s Ice Cream is paradise for anyone with a sweet tooth. The shop also delivers via several apps, if a sweet craving hits but you don’t want to leave the house and it adds its own whimsy touch to catered events.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO