ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Burger Battle Returns! Saturday, July 16, 2022

By Editorials
bocaratontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A Grilling Affair” at Sanborn Square Park this Saturday!. Summer is here, the crowds are shorter and the days are hotter. And the grills are firin’ up again, as the area’s top chefs strut their stuff for your food-loving delight at the 9th Annual Boca Burger Battle. After taking a hiatus...

www.bocaratontribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Feast all summer: Top 5 dining deals for Palm Beaches Restaurant Month

Another summer, another dining promotion for locals, tourists and our new population of permanent snowbirds. The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, a rolling feast hosted by the county’s tourism arm Discover the Palm Beaches, will give diners access to a smorgasbord of discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. The Aug. 1-31 promotion will spotlight 130 participating restaurants, including two with James Beard Award acclaim: The Regional, chef Lindsay Autry’s (three-time James Beard nominee) Southern-meets-Mediterranean kitchen in West Palm Beach; and The Butcher’s Club, a PGA National Resort & Spa steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens from chef Jeremy Ford (2022 James Beard semifinalist), who earned his first Michelin star for Miami Beach’s Stubborn Seed in June.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Say hello to Salento Coffee Shop in West Palm Beach, goodbye to Crab Holic in Davie

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Salento Coffee Shop, West Palm Beach This 4-year-old Colombian coffeehouse from owners Jaime and Johanna Lara has moved two blocks north to a ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Authentic dumpling-making classes in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Ramen Lab Eatery in Delray Beach is offering dumpling-making classes. They are billed as a fun and affordable activity for friends, couples, and families. The classes happen on the last Wednesday of each month and cost $49. Guests will become pros at wrapping, cooking, and...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Oakland Park, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Boca Raton, FL
Restaurants
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Coconut Creek, FL
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Coral Springs Museum of Art Empty Walls Fundraiser Sale

Coral Spring, FL – Coral Springs Museum of Art Announces its First Annual Empty Walls Fundraiser. With over 490 pieces of art donated by over 128 artists, there is something for everyone. All proceeds support arts programming, free museum admission, and artist services. Come out between July 11 and August 13 to catch a sneak peek at the pieces for sale in our east gallery. Join us on August 13 between 5:30 – 6:30 pm for Active Museum Members and Contributing artists and 6:30 – 8 pm for the general public and help us empty our walls.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
bocamag.com

Larry’s Ice Cream & Café Opens in Boca

The family-owned parlor that has been a staple in Coral Springs for decades has expanded into Boca Raton with its newest outpost. For indulgent, over-the-top sweet treats like its bright and refreshing milkshakes or sky-high ice cream cones (with more than 60 flavors to choose from), Larry’s Ice Cream is paradise for anyone with a sweet tooth. The shop also delivers via several apps, if a sweet craving hits but you don’t want to leave the house and it adds its own whimsy touch to catered events.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Wine#Food Truck#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Golden Burger Trophy#Bbb#Eatery Taproom#Grill Bar#La Perrada Del Gordo#Lunchbox#Legends Tavern Grille
luxury-houses.net

Contemporary Home in The Oaks at Boca Raton Florida with A Resort Style Backyard for Sale at $4,600,000

The Home in Boca Raton, a contemporary estate offers notable features include concrete construction, impact glass, custom entry ”pivot” door, wine storage, theater room is now available for sale. This home located at 17558 Cadena Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

National French Fry Day: Top 10 fast-food French fries in Palm Beach County, ranked

It’s National French Fry Day, which means today you should skip the burgers, hot dogs and chicken sandwiches and just go straight for the greasy carb-loading. There are plenty of restaurants that have great fries — even a fancy French restaurant in Palm Beach — and we’d love to list them all, but we’re judging the fast-food and sandwich chains.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bocaratontribune.com

Annual Cocktails for JARC Events to Be Held in Two Cities

Events Benefitting JARC Florida Will Take Place in New York City at Pod39 Rooftop on Thursday, August 4 and at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton, Fla. on Wednesday, August 24. Boca Raton, FL – Cocktails for JARC is an annually held fun, interactive, foodie-lovers evening benefitting JARC Florida, a nonprofit organization based in Boca Raton, which provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami New Times

Oprah-Bankrolled True Food Kitchen Opens First Miami Outpost

Much buzzed-about and backed by Oprah, True Food Kitchen has opened its first Miami restaurant at long last. Located at the Falls in Kendall, True Food Kitchen’s sixth restaurant in the Sunshine State and 42nd location in the United States welcomed its first customers on June 27. The opening marks True Food’s third South Florida location, joining siblings in the Square in West Palm Beach and at Town Center at Boca Raton.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Insects ‘on chocolate sauce & M&M’s’: PDQ, Flanigan’s, Burger King all ordered shut for flies & roaches

Eight sweet-toothed flies landed on M&Ms and took the plunge into chocolate sauce — likely resembling chocolate-covered raisins in the process — at PDQ’s Deerfield Beach location, one of three South Florida restaurants that state inspectors ordered shut last week. Flies, live roaches and rodent droppings also...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $10,900,000 Spectacularly Custom Crafted Contemporary Waterfront Home in Boca Raton Florida exudes Quality and Refinement

The Home in Boca Raton, a spectacularly custom crafted contemporary waterfront estate boasting exceptional indoor-outdoor living is now available for sale. This home located at 550 Golden Harbour Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lara Goodwin (Phone: 216-577-5575) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Almost Only Counts in Horseshoes and Hand Grenades…

And Tennis Players Take Lengthy Strides to Almost Catch Up Late Lightning and Showers Far from Dampening Stars’ Spirits at “Clays”. Delray Beach, FL – The second day of action at the USTA Boys 18 & 16 National Clay Court Championships delivered more bright sunshine and temperatures in the 90s, adding to the elements all the players face daily playing against other elite opponents in a Tier 1 national tournament.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Feeding South Florida® to Host Annual Outrun Hunger 5K

West Palm Beach, FL – On Saturday, Sept. 24, Feeding South Florida®, the leading domestic hunger-relief organization in South Florida, will host its Annual Outrun Hunger 5K in Palm Beach County in celebration of Hunger Action Month. Returning in-person to the beautiful Okeeheelee Park, hundreds of runners, families, and community leaders of all ages will come together to take steps to raise funds and awareness to end hunger in South Florida.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy