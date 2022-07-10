Starbucks teams up with WPXI to celebrate Kindness Week Starbucks teams up with WPXI to celebrate Kindness Week (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — WPXI-TV and Channel 11 News will be celebrating kindness in the Pittsburgh area all this week on television and here on WPXI.com in partnership with the Center For Loving Kindness and more than a dozen Starbucks locations across the area. At each of the Starbucks locations, patrons will see a sticker on their cups and food bags celebrating kindness, while customers inside the stores can write postcards with a note of kindness to a loved one, friend, colleague or to a stranger.

Each morning on Channel 11 Morning News, we will unveil a Kindness Quote of the Day. Quotes this week run the gamut from the mission of the Center For Loving Kindness to words from Desmond Tutu and Princess Diana.

Each evening on Channel 11 News at 5, we will profile some of the many people in Western Pennsylvania who make it their life’s work to spread kindness, lift up their neighbors and give hope during unsettling times. After celebrating America last week with the incredible Pittsburgh fireworks, we hope this week to turn the spotlight on those in our communities every day working for a better tomorrow. If you see or know something worth sharing, please use the hashtag #PGHKind on social media. We hope you will join with WPXI, the Center For Loving Kindness and the below Starbucks locations all week to help spread some kindness in your neighborhood.

Local Starbucks that will be participating in Kindness Week are:

Squirrel Hill, 6304 Forbes Ave.

McKnight and Siebert, 4885 McKnight Road

Shadyside, 730 Copeland St.

Liberty & Baum, 5310 Liberty Ave.

2345 Murray Avenue, 2345 Murray Ave.

Bloomfield, Liberty Ave, 4765 Liberty Ave.

Grandview Crossing, 517 Grandview Crossing

Eastside, 5882 Centre Ave.

Pittsburgh Mills, Tarentum, 2025 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd.

Ross Park Mall Level 1, 1000 Ross Park Mall Drive

McKnight Road, 7707 McKnight Road

Hampton Shoppes, 4655 William Flynn Highway Ste 100

Bakery Square, Penn Ave, 151 Bakery Square Blvd.

Harmar, Freeport Road, 2825 Freeport Road

McKnight Road, Northbound, 4840 McKnight Road

