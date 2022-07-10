ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Starbucks teams up with WPXI to celebrate Kindness Week

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSsEf_0gb2sUsn00
Starbucks teams up with WPXI to celebrate Kindness Week Starbucks teams up with WPXI to celebrate Kindness Week (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — WPXI-TV and Channel 11 News will be celebrating kindness in the Pittsburgh area all this week on television and here on WPXI.com in partnership with the Center For Loving Kindness and more than a dozen Starbucks locations across the area. At each of the Starbucks locations, patrons will see a sticker on their cups and food bags celebrating kindness, while customers inside the stores can write postcards with a note of kindness to a loved one, friend, colleague or to a stranger.

Each morning on Channel 11 Morning News, we will unveil a Kindness Quote of the Day. Quotes this week run the gamut from the mission of the Center For Loving Kindness to words from Desmond Tutu and Princess Diana.

Each evening on Channel 11 News at 5, we will profile some of the many people in Western Pennsylvania who make it their life’s work to spread kindness, lift up their neighbors and give hope during unsettling times. After celebrating America last week with the incredible Pittsburgh fireworks, we hope this week to turn the spotlight on those in our communities every day working for a better tomorrow. If you see or know something worth sharing, please use the hashtag #PGHKind on social media. We hope you will join with WPXI, the Center For Loving Kindness and the below Starbucks locations all week to help spread some kindness in your neighborhood.

Local Starbucks that will be participating in Kindness Week are:

Squirrel Hill, 6304 Forbes Ave.

McKnight and Siebert, 4885 McKnight Road

Shadyside, 730 Copeland St.

Liberty & Baum, 5310 Liberty Ave.

2345 Murray Avenue, 2345 Murray Ave.

Bloomfield, Liberty Ave, 4765 Liberty Ave.

Grandview Crossing, 517 Grandview Crossing

Eastside, 5882 Centre Ave.

Pittsburgh Mills, Tarentum, 2025 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd.

Ross Park Mall Level 1, 1000 Ross Park Mall Drive

McKnight Road, 7707 McKnight Road

Hampton Shoppes, 4655 William Flynn Highway Ste 100

Bakery Square, Penn Ave, 151 Bakery Square Blvd.

Harmar, Freeport Road, 2825 Freeport Road

McKnight Road, Northbound, 4840 McKnight Road

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Target opens in Downtown Pittsburgh

Sharon Stritmatter heard rumors the Downtown Pittsburgh Target was open several days ahead of schedule. She stopped by Wednesday afternoon during her lunch break for confirmation. After buying a drink and a jumper, she said she would be visiting the store often because of its convenient location near her office....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Baked With Love: Plum resident sells her goods in Monroeville

When it comes to creative business names, Plum resident Nickole Love Nader chose a good one for hers:. And with her shop in Monroeville, Nader hopes to make baking her full-time occupation. She has been doing so for much of her life, starting as a cake decorator with a Dairy...
MONROEVILLE, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Pittsburgh spots to celebrate National French Fry Day

French fries are a common staple in Pittsburgh cuisine, famously appearing in salads and in Primanti Brothers sandwiches. Some local places are noted for their fries (see: the Potato Patch at Kennywood) but the city has far more options to explore. For National French Fry Day, Pittsburgh City Paper asked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Shadyside, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Mcknight, PA
City
Tarentum, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Alfred

Breed: Terrier, Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) | Sex: Male. Meet Alfred! He came back to Animal Friends after his previous owner could no longer care for him. He is a good boy who just needs a little bit of patience and positive reinforcement to truly shine! Alfred is friendly with everyone he meets and he’s even open to living with another dog, as long as proper introductions are made first. Our staff and volunteers have had fun with Alfred by introducing him to all different types of enrichment activities, and even though he may need some help occasionally to sniff out the treats, it’s a great way to burn some energy! Alfred would love to find a family with kids 13 years or older who are ready to open their hearts and home to a wonderful guy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh opens with locally curated amenities

The new Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh is opening its doors, with amenities designed to invite guests to “stay like they own the place” — and to feel at home in Pittsburgh itself. The 185-room boutique hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is in a historic Gothic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
PhillyBite

Shopping and Eating Guide to Pittsburgh's Strip District

Here's a Shopping and Eating Guide to Pittsburgh's Strip District. You can find everything from fresh fish to Foodie heaven if you're hungry. You'll find it here if you want to sample the Strip's many ethnic cuisines. In addition, you'll find everything from the famous Primanti Brothers sandwich chain to a popular dessert spot. Read on to discover what's on your Strip District foodie bucket list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Black bear spotted in Murrysville neighborhood

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) - A Murrysville family was shocked when they reviewed their home surveillance video and spotted a black bear on their property.The Malik family said they didn't expect to see a black bear taking a late-night stroll down their driveway in the Settlers Ridge neighborhood of Murrysville. The video of the bear was captured around 2:15 a.m. on Monday."My mom was like Ghania we had a surprise guest last night. My dad pulls open the phone and shows me the video and it's like a bear and I'm like what? I wouldn't expect a bear, no one would. I...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Fire Captain Jim Ellis dies after prolonged illness

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is mourning the loss of one of their own.City officials announced Wednesday night that Captain Jim Ellis has died after a prolonged illness.Ellis was a 23-year veteran of the Bureau and was based of Station 32 in Deutschtown.Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ross Park Mall#Pittsburgh Mills#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Wpxi Tv#Channel 11 News
PhillyBite

Pittsburgh's Largest Open Air Flea Market | Trader Jacks

Philadelphia, PA - There is just about everything and anything to be found at Trader Jacks Pittsburghs Largest Open Air Flea Market. , and you can also find great deals at a great price. This indoor/outdoor flea market is the largest in the area. The vendors sell a variety of items, from antiques to handmade crafts. You can also find food and live entertainment at the market.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

Picklesburgh 2022 guide: Here’s what we’re excited about this year

This article first appeared at NEXTpittsburgh.com, a media partner of Kidsburgh. Sign up here for NEXTpittsburgh’s free newsletter filled with all the latest news about the people driving change in our city and the innovative and cool things happening here. Photo above by Renee Rosensteel courtesy of Taste of Picklesburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg brothers carry on family passion for antique automobiles

The Davis brothers of Greensburg would love to open a museum dedicated to antique automobiles. “That would be our retirement dream,” said Dave Davis, 62. He’s the most mechanically gifted of the three local brothers who all own vintage vehicles — an interest inherited from their father, Robert.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Black Music Festival kicks off Thursday

A century of Black music in Pittsburgh, everything from jazz to hip hop, will be celebrated over four days during the city’s 4th annual Black Music Festival opening Thursday. Each day from Thursday to Sunday is being dedicated to a different genre of Black music and being performed on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Pittsburgh

Women-Owned Market takes over the Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lady entrepreneurs are taking over the Strip District.Women Who Rock is partnering with The Terminal for the Women-Owned Market and Concert Series. This happens on the second Saturday of each month until September. From three this afternoon until 6 PM, you can enjoy cocktails, food trucks, a shopping experience, and live music from Bryana Appley and Anna Hazo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Tanita Myers, VP of News Operations for Black Information Network, dies unexpectedly at age 49

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Tanita Myers, Vice President of News Operations for the Black Information Network, has died. The Black Information Network is a partner of the New Pittsburgh Courier and the Courier’s parent company, Real Times Media. The Courier would like to send our deepest condolences to Tanita’s family. Tanita had an illustrious media career and was an even better person.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Hello Bistro adds new "build your own" burger and grilled cheese bar

Hello Bistro is best known for its customizable, build-your-own salads and bowls. Now the chain, which has locations in Oakland, Downtown, the South Side, and other places throughout the Pittsburgh region, is encouraging customers to do the same with its burgers and grilled cheese sandwiches. “Customization is incredibly important to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
117K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy