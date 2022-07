Binoche says she passed on an offer from Spielberg not once but three times. “I don’t remember very well but Steven reminded me recently! The first time was for ‘Indiana Jones 3’, because I was doing ‘The Lovers on the Bridge’ with Leos Carax, The second time, for ‘Schindler’s List,’ I was pregnant, and then for the dinosaurs (‘Jurassic Park’), I had already committed to ‘Three Colors: Blue’. It would have been amusing to do ‘Jurassic Park’ to see how [Spielberg] makes the film, but at the same time, Spielberg is more of a men’s director, like Scorsese actually.”

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO