Italian community in Williamsburg celebrates annual feast

By Hannah Kliger
 3 days ago
NEW YORK - People paraded a tower through the streets as part of a centuries-old Italian tradition in Williamsburg on Sunday. It's one of the biggest highlights of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel annual feast.

One-hundred-and-twenty men hoisted an 82-foot-tall steeple, called a Giglio, on their shoulders and carried it down the streets in front of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, pastor of the congregation, says, "This tradition goes back to the 4th century, and during the turn of the century, people from Nola, Italy, brought this tradition here in this parish."

The celebration has been enjoyed in New York for over 100 years, according to the pastor. It commemorates the story of Saint Paulinus, whose statue sits on top of the towering structure.

Giglio, in Italian, is the word for lily, says Gigantiello.

"In the fourth century, when the bishop of the town gave himself up as ransom for the women and children who were captive in the Mediterranean and brought back to Northern Africa, he gave his life to go and rescue them. So when he came back on the boat, people greeted him with lilies," he says.

On the other end of the street, a group of men carried a float with a huge boat on it. The two structures meet in the middle, in front of the church.

It's a tradition that brings people back year after year.

"I married into this tradition, my husband has been a part of this since he was younger than her," says Christina Mace, pointing to her 8-year-old daughter Julia, whose father is a capo, or leader who helps carry the tower.

Justin Salvadore has been lifting the Giglio for a few years now, and says its an honor.

"It's between 3 and 4 tons," he says. "Every guy has their own equal weight, and besides lifting, we dance with it, so we bounce it up and down on our shoulders to really put on a great show."

Thousands of people crowded the streets, eyes to the skies, and cameras in hand.

Phyllis Prevete is a longtime attendee who was raised in this community.

"It got smaller because the neighborhood changed, but I still love it here," she says.

The feast lasts until July 17. One of the next big highlights will be the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, on Saturday, July 16.

For a full list of events, click here.

