It was a group of contractors that were electrocuted northwest of Streator. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office says five men working on ladders at a home in the 1400 block of North 1659th Road struck a power line with a piece of aluminum gutter causing them to be electrocuted and to be knocked to the ground. One man was flown from the scene to Peoria while four other men were taken to either OSF in Ottawa or Streator. Everyone involved survived the workplace accident.

STREATOR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO