Ohio State men’s basketball announced on Tuesday that they will be going on an overseas tour this summer. The Buckeyes will be heading to the Bahamas from Aug. 4-9. The Buckeyes will be playing 2 exhibition games while in the Bahamas. It will be against the Puerto Rican and Egyptian national teams per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. One of the last times that the Buckeyes went overseas was back in 2018, when they played 3 games in Spain. This should be a very fun and exciting tour for members of the Ohio State basketball team.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO